Health
Research shows how chemicals in household plastic products related to heart disease deaths
CNN
–
Inspired by the weekly roundups on living well, which have become simple. Sign up for CNN Life but a better newsletter for information and tools designed to improve your happiness.
A synthetic chemical called phthalates found in consumer products such as food storage containers, shampoos, makeup, perfumes and children's toys may have contributed to more than 10% of the global mortality rates caused by heart disease in 2018 among men and women aged 55 to 64.
Senior author Leonardo Trassande, professor of pediatrics and population health at Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, said: He is also the director of the Department of Environmental Pediatrics and the Center for Environmental Hazards Investigation at NYU Langone.
“Phthalates are known to destroy testosterone,” Trasande said, adding that in men, “low testosterone is a predictor of cardiovascular disease in adults.”
Phthalates are linked in previous studies Reproductive problemslike Genital malformations and Unopened testicles With a boy Low sperm count and Testosterone levels With an adult man. Research also links phthalates asthma, Childhood obesity and cancer.
“The new study highlights the potentially enormous health and economic burden of DEHP exposure, which is consistent with existing concerns about risk,” said David Andrews, chief science officer of the Environmental Working Group, a consumer organization that monitors exposure to esthetic acid esters and other chemicals in plastics, in an email. He was not involved in the research.
The American Chemical Council, which represents the industry, declined to comment on the study, but the organization's emailed the organization's email. Hyphthalate Panel We are dedicated to promoting the benefits of high phthalate esters such as DINP and DIDP.
Esterate Exposure and Risks
often”Chemicals everywhereBecause they are so common, phthalates are added to consumer products such as PVC plumbing pipes, vinyl flooring, rain and contagion resistant products, medical tubes, garden hoses, and some children's toys, making plastic more flexible and less likely to break.
Other common exposures come from the use of phthalates in food packaging, detergents, clothing, furniture and automotive plastics. Phthalates It is also added to personal care items such as shampoos, soaps, hairsprays and cosmetics to last longer scents.
People are exposed when they breathe contaminated air or eat or drink food that makes contact with plastic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.
New research, Released on Tuesday We investigated the effects of one phthalate in the journal ebiomedicine – Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalic acidor DEHP – on global deaths in 200 countries and territories.
The researchers analyzed health and environmental data from a census of dozens of people, including urine samples containing chemically disintegrated products left behind by DEHP. Cardiovascular diseasesaid Thrasande.
According to California, di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate ephthalate is also associated with congenital abnormalities, cancer and reproductive damage in men. Proposal 65a law that requires businesses to place warning labels on products that notify consumers of the health effects of chemicals.
The researchers compared exposure to death statistics collected by the Health Measurement and Evaluation Institute, a US research group that collects global health information.
Analysis found that exposure to DEHP contributed to 368,764 deaths in 2018 among men and women aged 55 to 64 years worldwide. Africa accounted for 30% of deaths from DEHP-related heart disease, while East Asia and the Middle East accounted for 25% of deaths, the study found.
Sara Hyman, an associate researcher at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said the study is considered to be the first global estimate of health outcomes from exposure to DEHP.
“By highlighting the relationship between phthalates and major causes of death around the world, our findings add to the enormous evidence that these chemicals pose great dangers to human health,” Heiman said in a statement.
However, the limitations of this study stem from the US's use of hazard ratios to estimate population-related deaths in other countries, EWG's Andrews said.
“The authors acknowledge this limitation, but assume that the relationship between DEHP exposure and cardiovascular disease is globally consistent,” he said in an email. “This may not be true as there are significant differences in both exposure levels and CVD detection and access to treatment.”
Previous research Trasande and his team measured urinary phthalate concentrations in more than 5,000 adults in the US and compared their levels to the risk of early death over an average of 10 years.
among them studyresearchers found that phthalates could contribute to the premature deaths of around 91,000 to 107,000 people a year among Americans aged 55 to 64.. Research shows that those with the highest phthalate levels were at a higher risk of death from any cause, especially cardiovascular mortality.
Results were retained even after researchers controlled for existing heart disease, diabetes, cancer, other common conditions, poor eating habits, physical activity and weight, and other known levels. Hormonal destructive agents such as bisphenol A or BPA.
Researchers estimated that these deaths could cost around $40-$47 billion each year with losses in economic productivity.
Experts say it can be minimized to reveal exposure to phthalates and other endocrine disruptors.
“While avoid plastic whenever possible. Reducing the use of ultra-highly processed foods can reduce the level of exposure to chemicals you come into contact with,” Trasande said. “Don't put plastic containers in the microwave or dishwasher. Heat can break the lining, which can be absorbed more easily.”
Other tips for reducing exposure are listed below.
– Uses unscented lotion and laundry detergent.
– Use scentless cleaning products.
– Use glass, stainless steel, ceramic, or wood to hold and store food.
– Buy fresh fruits, frozen fruits and vegetables instead of canned or processed versions.
– Encourage frequent hand washing to remove chemicals from your hands.
– Avoid air purifiers and all plastics labeled 3, 6, and 7.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/29/health/phthalates-heart-disease-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Two 2026 NFL Mock Draftts Project Michigan Football CB Jyaire Hill as a round 1 pick
- 6.4 earthquake earthquake hit Tajikistan
- The president should facilitate the impact on samples from American car manufacturers
- Hasan Nasbi has resigned, it's his trip to the Jokowi team in Prabowo
- East Brunswick opens the first illuminated cricket field
- The Chinese Foreign Ministry says Xi and Trump have not had an appeal recently
- “The youth of the country is ready and disruptive”: PM Narendra Modi
- The British government conflicts with the union of public wages.
- Golden Homecoming: Brazilian para -stars shine at So Paulo Challenger
- Why is early-onset CRC rising? New research provides clues
- In the middle of the tensions of India, PTI wants the voice of Imran to be heard – Pakistan
- Donald Trump dissipates Taylor Swift during the visit to the White House of the Eagles