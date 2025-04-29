Research shows how chemicals in household plastic products related to heart disease deaths





A synthetic chemical called phthalates found in consumer products such as food storage containers, shampoos, makeup, perfumes and children's toys may have contributed to more than 10% of the global mortality rates caused by heart disease in 2018 among men and women aged 55 to 64.

Senior author Leonardo Trassande, professor of pediatrics and population health at Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, said: He is also the director of the Department of Environmental Pediatrics and the Center for Environmental Hazards Investigation at NYU Langone.

“Phthalates are known to destroy testosterone,” Trasande said, adding that in men, “low testosterone is a predictor of cardiovascular disease in adults.”

Phthalates are linked in previous studies Reproductive problemslike Genital malformations and Unopened testicles With a boy Low sperm count and Testosterone levels With an adult man. Research also links phthalates asthma, Childhood obesity and cancer.

“The new study highlights the potentially enormous health and economic burden of DEHP exposure, which is consistent with existing concerns about risk,” said David Andrews, chief science officer of the Environmental Working Group, a consumer organization that monitors exposure to esthetic acid esters and other chemicals in plastics, in an email. He was not involved in the research.

The American Chemical Council, which represents the industry, declined to comment on the study, but the organization's emailed the organization's email. Hyphthalate Panel We are dedicated to promoting the benefits of high phthalate esters such as DINP and DIDP.

Esterate Exposure and Risks



often”Chemicals everywhereBecause they are so common, phthalates are added to consumer products such as PVC plumbing pipes, vinyl flooring, rain and contagion resistant products, medical tubes, garden hoses, and some children's toys, making plastic more flexible and less likely to break.

Other common exposures come from the use of phthalates in food packaging, detergents, clothing, furniture and automotive plastics. Phthalates It is also added to personal care items such as shampoos, soaps, hairsprays and cosmetics to last longer scents.

People are exposed when they breathe contaminated air or eat or drink food that makes contact with plastic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

New research, Released on Tuesday We investigated the effects of one phthalate in the journal ebiomedicine – Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalic acidor DEHP – on global deaths in 200 countries and territories.

The researchers analyzed health and environmental data from a census of dozens of people, including urine samples containing chemically disintegrated products left behind by DEHP. Cardiovascular diseasesaid Thrasande.

According to California, di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate ephthalate is also associated with congenital abnormalities, cancer and reproductive damage in men. Proposal 65a law that requires businesses to place warning labels on products that notify consumers of the health effects of chemicals.

The researchers compared exposure to death statistics collected by the Health Measurement and Evaluation Institute, a US research group that collects global health information.

Analysis found that exposure to DEHP contributed to 368,764 deaths in 2018 among men and women aged 55 to 64 years worldwide. Africa accounted for 30% of deaths from DEHP-related heart disease, while East Asia and the Middle East accounted for 25% of deaths, the study found.

Sara Hyman, an associate researcher at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said the study is considered to be the first global estimate of health outcomes from exposure to DEHP.

“By highlighting the relationship between phthalates and major causes of death around the world, our findings add to the enormous evidence that these chemicals pose great dangers to human health,” Heiman said in a statement.

However, the limitations of this study stem from the US's use of hazard ratios to estimate population-related deaths in other countries, EWG's Andrews said.

“The authors acknowledge this limitation, but assume that the relationship between DEHP exposure and cardiovascular disease is globally consistent,” he said in an email. “This may not be true as there are significant differences in both exposure levels and CVD detection and access to treatment.”

Previous research Trasande and his team measured urinary phthalate concentrations in more than 5,000 adults in the US and compared their levels to the risk of early death over an average of 10 years.

among them studyresearchers found that phthalates could contribute to the premature deaths of around 91,000 to 107,000 people a year among Americans aged 55 to 64.. Research shows that those with the highest phthalate levels were at a higher risk of death from any cause, especially cardiovascular mortality.

Results were retained even after researchers controlled for existing heart disease, diabetes, cancer, other common conditions, poor eating habits, physical activity and weight, and other known levels. Hormonal destructive agents such as bisphenol A or BPA.

Researchers estimated that these deaths could cost around $40-$47 billion each year with losses in economic productivity.

Experts say it can be minimized to reveal exposure to phthalates and other endocrine disruptors.

“While avoid plastic whenever possible. Reducing the use of ultra-highly processed foods can reduce the level of exposure to chemicals you come into contact with,” Trasande said. “Don't put plastic containers in the microwave or dishwasher. Heat can break the lining, which can be absorbed more easily.”

Other tips for reducing exposure are listed below.

– Uses unscented lotion and laundry detergent.

– Use scentless cleaning products.

– Use glass, stainless steel, ceramic, or wood to hold and store food.

– Buy fresh fruits, frozen fruits and vegetables instead of canned or processed versions.

– Encourage frequent hand washing to remove chemicals from your hands.

– Avoid air purifiers and all plastics labeled 3, 6, and 7.