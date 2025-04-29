Why is early-onset CRC rising? New research provides clues

Numbers don't lie. Colorectal cancer (CRC) has been on the rise in young people in the US for over 20 years.

Although the data shows a clear trend, researchers still face clear, unanswered questions. Why is this happening??

a Recent Reports in Nature It may provide an important clue to beginning to unravel this early-onset CRC mystery.

What the research found

New analysis found that pediatric exposure to carcinogenic toxins known to cause DNA damage is strongly associated with the development of early-onset CRC.

A bacterial toxin called colibactin is produced by certain strains of They showed the cold Other Bacteria – More specifically, Polyketide Synthase (PK) – Positive Strains. Previous studies have found that colibactin-related mutations can occur in up to 15% of all CRC cases, but the link to early-onset disease is less clear.

This recent genetic analysis is led by researchers. Marcos Diaz GayPhD, analyzed CRC biopsies from 981 patients in 11 countries and four continents. The team tracked colibactin DNA damage by identifying distinctive mutation signatures called SBS88 and ID18 left behind by the toxins.

Díaz-Gay and colleagues found that these mutation signatures were 3.3 times more common in patients diagnosed before age 40 than in patients over age 70.

Colibactin exposure was also associated with about a quarter of mutations that inactivate the colorectal tumor suppressor gene. APC.

However, although epidemiological factors related to CRC, such as body mass index, diet and lifestyle, were not considered in the study, investigators noted that they were important limitations.

“Our results show the first link between the presence of colibactin-induced mutation signatures and early-onset colorectal cancer,” wrote Diaz Gay, a genomic researcher at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center in Spain.

“Previous studies have shown that mutagenesis due to exposure to colibactin can occur within the first decade of life and then halt,” the investigator explained. However, “This 'head start' may increase the risk of early onset cancer. ”

The meaning of research

Dr. Trevor Graham, professor of genomics and evolution at the Cancer Institute in London, England, helped bring the findings into context.

others I proposed Colibactin “may play a role in causing early-onset disease,” Graham commented in a statement from the UK's nonprofit science media “This work is provided [the] strong[est] The hypothesis is correct, but still data. ”

Furthermore, Graham said, “This is a very high-quality study. The authors collected intestinal cancer from countries around the world and performed whole-genome sequencing.”

“Most importantly, he said colibuctin mutations are more common in people who have had bowel cancer before the age of 50. This suggests that mutations caused by these bugs in the intestine may be responsible for early onset intestinal cancer, but further research is needed to confirm this.”

Although the study does not prove causality, “this is a very important finding,” Vencksaid MD, Gastroenterological Medical Oncologist and CRC Specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. Medscape Medical News. “This gives us a hook to understand what's going on.”

However, “There is absolutely no chance that this single entity could be fully responsible for early-onset CRC,” Venook revealed.

However, if pediatric exposure to colibactin is at least partially responsible for the increased incidence of early-onset CRC, it suggests that PKS-positive bacteria have become more common in the gut microbiota of young people over the past decades. PKS Positive And Generally common – you can find it at most 20% of healthy people Approximately 67% of CRC patients.

If these bacteria are becoming more common in younger people, the reason is not yet clear. “The working hypothesis is the overuse of antibiotics in young children,” said Venook, who has been working with colleagues to launch an additional multicenter survey on the issue.

If the findings pan out, there are also clinical consequences, Venook said.

The work could lead to diagnostic tests (presumably those looking for circulating mutant DNA in the blood), and “we could step into people at risk of early-onset CRC,” Venook said. “That's how this really makes a difference.”

The work was funded by the National Institutes of Health, Cancer Research UK and others. Several researchers have revealed their relationship with IO9, IO9, Inocras, Hologic, quotient, and microbiota. Venook did not disclose. Graham's disclosure information was not available.

M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master's degree in medicine and a Newhouse journalism degree. He is an award-winning medical journalist and worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape Medical News. Alex is also a MIT Night Science Journalism Fellow. Email: [email protected].