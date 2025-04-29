



You're not crazy. Allergy season is getting worse. New research shows that pollen seasons are longer and more intense. but why? Allergy season It's above us. How long do you need to endure all of this? sneeze? “There's not one “worst” time for everyone because certain allergens really depend on what causes an individual's symptoms,” says Dr. Karawada, a board certified allergist and immunologist. “But we definitely see a clear peak.” the study It also shows that allergy seasons are longer and more intense thanks to climate change. “Warm temperatures lead to faster springs and subsequent frost,” Wada explains. “This is not just a perception. It is supported by data showing an increase in pollen counts and an increase in growth seasons. Be prepared for the potentially tough seasons coming.” This is what you need to keep an eye on the peak of allergies and allergy experts can do to prevent a response. Are you tired of suffering from allergy season? These tips from experts may provide relief When is the season for allergies? When different types of pollen peak, there are three periods each year. Spring (almost March to May or June) is dominated by tree pollen. End of spring and summer (May to July) bring about grass pollen and end of summer and autumn (August to October or November) bring about weed pollen such as ragweed. ” The worst time of allergies Individuals depend on allergies, add board certified allergies and immunologists My Dr. Bajoila Bajoila. “If you're allergic to multiple environmental allergens, symptoms can be the most troublesome during months when multiple allergens overlap.” < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> May sees overlap between tree and grass pollen, Wada notes, “it will be a notorious month for many allergic patients across the United States, especially due to the high overall pollen load.” Usually, seasonal allergies stop as soon as certain pollen or mold you are allergic to remain in the air, Wada adds. But they usually return every year, Bajoira points out. There are also year-round allergies caused by causes such as dust mites, pet danders, cockroaches, indoor types, and food allergens. did you see? Allergy patients are expected to have worse seasons than usual: See pollen map How to get rid of allergic symptoms Effective management of Seasonal allergic symptoms In many cases, multiple approaches are required, says Wada. The key tactics are: Avoid . WADA monitors daily pollen and mold counts online, and recommends staying indoors with closed windows, especially on days when pollen counts are high. At home, Bajoira suggests installing a HEPA filter and washing bedding with hot water each week. When you go outside, take a shower and change clothes. Also, if you're working in the garden, or spending a lot of time outside on high pollen days, an N95 or KN95 mask can help.

Over-the-counter (OTC) medicine . Many products found at local drug stores include nasal steroid sprays (which work best when used consistently 2-4 weeks before allergy season), antihistamines (select the non-larval option), carnivorous pots and saline bottles, such as saline and saline spray bottles.

Consult with a doctor or an allergy specialist. "If OTC measures don't provide adequate relief, it's time to look at allergists," Wada says. "We can see specific triggers through the test and discuss other treatments, such as prescription medications and immunotherapy."

