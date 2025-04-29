Health
Research reveals the painful reality of ketamine addiction
Ketamine's The rise in popularity has created a paradox. It is welcomed by some doctors as a groundbreaking psychiatric treatment, but it also promotes a surge in addiction It hurts people's health. To better understand the experiences of people with ketamine and how it is used in treatment, I investigated Hundreds of people self-identify as suffering from ketamine addiction.
Ketamine is recognized as a promising and rapidly acting intervention for Mental health status For many people. Phase 3 clinical trials are currently underway For use with people with alcohol problems. a Ketamine-based nose spraySpravato is also approved as a standalone therapy for treatment-resistant depression.
However, for others, especially recreational users in their 20s, the use of ketamine is not the case. It causes more harm than healing.
Ketamine (also known as “K”), once considered a fringe party drug, has entered the mainstream and is gaining popularity. Nightlife drugs and Reporting extensive use in Hollywood. But with that rise, warnings came: several famous deaths, including actors Matthew Perry Drug Artist Vivienneraised public concern.
Medical Ketamine It is a controlled drug used in hospitals and clinics under occupational supervision. Illegal ketamines, often used in recreational conditions, are unregulated and can be contaminated, overdose, addiction, and at higher risk. Health complications Due to unknown purity and unsafe use.
To better understand the experience of ketamine addiction and provide improved treatment, a research team from Exeter University and University College London surveyed 274 people with self-identified ketamine addiction from Europe, North America and Australia**. we believe result It provides the most detailed data of this kind to date.
Ketamine is like that Chemically different From opioids, some users described its emotional and social sacrifice as equally devastating. One participant described it as “generational heroin.”
This harsh trait highlights the increasing number of people seeking treatment not only due to addiction but also due to physical health complications that can continue to severe and prolonged use.
60% of respondents Reported bladder problems – Side effects that are well known among long-term ketamine users, but rarely discussed outside Specialist Circle. Many people explained it too Severe psychological symptoms craving, low mood, anxiety, irritability, etc.
These experiences reflect users who are likely heavier than the average recreational consumer, but highlight the serious harm experienced by those who depend on them.
Amazing statistics
Surprisingly, more than a third of respondents sought treatment. Of those who had it, only 36% were satisfied with the care they received. One said: “I think we need to study the drugs and options that will combat K bladder, K kidneys, and K stomach cramps. Ketamine can shorten your lifespan.”
A recurring theme throughout the survey responses was frustration with lack of awareness among peers, educators, healthcare providers and even addiction experts about the risk of ketamine.
“No one even understands what ketamine is or what it does,” one participant said. They added: “It's not our job to explain science. It should be taught. People need to be educated. There's not much information there in comparison to drugs like cocaine.”
Most participants first encountered ketamine in a recreational setting. In the United States, where ketamine therapy is more common, only four participants first encountered through prescriptions. In contrast, the UK has restricted ketamine use to clinical supervision.
Importantly, the doses reported by participants were much higher than those used in medical settings. The development of tolerance and escalation of use was a common concern.
New Treatment Strategies
To help people suffering from ketamine addiction, our findings point to the urgent need for new treatment strategies. These include pharmacological options for dealing with physical complications “K convulsions” (Severe abdominal pain often described as unbearable) Improved understanding of ketamine Causes bladder and kidney damage.
Equally important is improving education for both the public and healthcare professionals about the risks of ketamine use and the reality of addiction. Our research hopes to provide a platform for experienced people to hear and a voice to shape future research, clinical care and public health messages.
read more:
Ketamine: Things you need to know about the UK's cultivated drug problem
This research is at a critical time in the evolving story of ketamine. In response to recreational use and recent rise in deaths, the UK government has Reportedly, they are considering reclassification Ketamine as a Class A drug. However, if ketamine is reclassified from class C to class B in 2014, use it between ages 16 and 24 Increased by 231%suggesting that severe penalties rarely suppress demand.
Instead of relying on punitive measures, we should focus on expanding access to treatment, reducing stigma and investing in prevention. Our research shows that there is an urgent need for more research into why ketamine is addictive, how to prevent its physical harm and, most importantly, how to help people recover and retrieve their lives.
|
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/from-shrinking-bladders-to-severe-stomach-pain-survey-reveals-the-painful-realities-of-ketamine-addiction-255197
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The car joined the crowd at the Vancouver festival
- Officials in Spain and Portugal caused the output of mass research
- 'India, Canada linked by shared democratic values': PM Modi congratulates Mark Carney for electoral victory | Latest news from India
- Madrid Open Tennis CVs after chaos caused by massive power outages Tennis
- Research reveals the painful reality of ketamine addiction
- Earthquake 4.8 remote strikes, Tibetan area: Report | World news
- 2023 Video of protest against Imran Khans wrongly arrest as an Indian military action against Pakistani border posts
- Erdogan, Meloni takes talks to stimulate Italian-Turkey links
- Consider yourself kissed by Jessica Stanley Review A deliciously rooted romance | Fiction
- Post.com – MMPJ Malang Raya demands the Roy Suryo police process and captures disturbing government's performance
- Notice to American citizens – Outyrage of power (April 28, 2025)
- Chinas XI pushes AI and the global opportunity of the South in the middle of the American trade war