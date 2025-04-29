Research reveals the painful reality of ketamine addiction

Ketamine's The rise in popularity has created a paradox. It is welcomed by some doctors as a groundbreaking psychiatric treatment, but it also promotes a surge in addiction It hurts people's health. To better understand the experiences of people with ketamine and how it is used in treatment, I investigated Hundreds of people self-identify as suffering from ketamine addiction.

Ketamine is recognized as a promising and rapidly acting intervention for Mental health status For many people. Phase 3 clinical trials are currently underway For use with people with alcohol problems. a Ketamine-based nose spraySpravato is also approved as a standalone therapy for treatment-resistant depression.

However, for others, especially recreational users in their 20s, the use of ketamine is not the case. It causes more harm than healing.

Ketamine (also known as “K”), once considered a fringe party drug, has entered the mainstream and is gaining popularity. Nightlife drugs and Reporting extensive use in Hollywood. But with that rise, warnings came: several famous deaths, including actors Matthew Perry Drug Artist Vivienneraised public concern.

Medical Ketamine It is a controlled drug used in hospitals and clinics under occupational supervision. Illegal ketamines, often used in recreational conditions, are unregulated and can be contaminated, overdose, addiction, and at higher risk. Health complications Due to unknown purity and unsafe use.

To better understand the experience of ketamine addiction and provide improved treatment, a research team from Exeter University and University College London surveyed 274 people with self-identified ketamine addiction from Europe, North America and Australia**. we believe result It provides the most detailed data of this kind to date.

Ketamine is like that Chemically different From opioids, some users described its emotional and social sacrifice as equally devastating. One participant described it as “generational heroin.”

This harsh trait highlights the increasing number of people seeking treatment not only due to addiction but also due to physical health complications that can continue to severe and prolonged use.

60% of respondents Reported bladder problems – Side effects that are well known among long-term ketamine users, but rarely discussed outside Specialist Circle. Many people explained it too Severe psychological symptoms craving, low mood, anxiety, irritability, etc.

These experiences reflect users who are likely heavier than the average recreational consumer, but highlight the serious harm experienced by those who depend on them.

Amazing statistics

Surprisingly, more than a third of respondents sought treatment. Of those who had it, only 36% were satisfied with the care they received. One said: “I think we need to study the drugs and options that will combat K bladder, K kidneys, and K stomach cramps. Ketamine can shorten your lifespan.”

A recurring theme throughout the survey responses was frustration with lack of awareness among peers, educators, healthcare providers and even addiction experts about the risk of ketamine.

“No one even understands what ketamine is or what it does,” one participant said. They added: “It's not our job to explain science. It should be taught. People need to be educated. There's not much information there in comparison to drugs like cocaine.”

Most participants first encountered ketamine in a recreational setting. In the United States, where ketamine therapy is more common, only four participants first encountered through prescriptions. In contrast, the UK has restricted ketamine use to clinical supervision.

Importantly, the doses reported by participants were much higher than those used in medical settings. The development of tolerance and escalation of use was a common concern.

New Treatment Strategies

To help people suffering from ketamine addiction, our findings point to the urgent need for new treatment strategies. These include pharmacological options for dealing with physical complications “K convulsions” (Severe abdominal pain often described as unbearable) Improved understanding of ketamine Causes bladder and kidney damage.

Equally important is improving education for both the public and healthcare professionals about the risks of ketamine use and the reality of addiction. Our research hopes to provide a platform for experienced people to hear and a voice to shape future research, clinical care and public health messages.





This research is at a critical time in the evolving story of ketamine. In response to recreational use and recent rise in deaths, the UK government has Reportedly, they are considering reclassification Ketamine as a Class A drug. However, if ketamine is reclassified from class C to class B in 2014, use it between ages 16 and 24 Increased by 231%suggesting that severe penalties rarely suppress demand.

Instead of relying on punitive measures, we should focus on expanding access to treatment, reducing stigma and investing in prevention. Our research shows that there is an urgent need for more research into why ketamine is addictive, how to prevent its physical harm and, most importantly, how to help people recover and retrieve their lives.