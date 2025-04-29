Cough cases are rising in the US

Healthday News – As cases increase, public health officials are warning about another difficult year in the fight against pertussis infection. Associated Press (AP).

Whooping cough, commonly known as pertussis, is mostly seen in infants and young children. The number of reported cases this year reached 8,485. This is twice as many cases as last year's record. Two young children in Louisiana And the 5-year-old in Washington has died of pertussis in the past six months.

The number of pertussis cases permeated during the Covid-19 pandemic due to social distancing and masking increased in 2024. However, experts said this increase was not unexpected as the disease peaks every two to five years.

Still, the outbreak of vaccine-preventable diseases like whooping cough could be a sign of national attitude vaccine. Vaccination rates for kindergartens fell in the US last year, bringing the number of children with vaccine exemptions to an all-time high. AP It has been reported.

Vaccines are also recommended during pregnancy, as the risk of infection in infants is highest before they can get their first vaccine at two months of age. However, the number of mothers getting a vaccine during pregnancy is optimal.

Pennsylvania was one of the most severe states of the disease last year. So far, the state has recorded 207 cases. AP It has been reported. Michigan is another state with a high number of cases. The state has recorded 516 cases so far this year. This is mostly between children ages 5-17. Michigan reported a total of 2,081 incidents last year.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States We recommend the pertussis vaccine for infants and children, adolescents and pregnant women. Adults who have not received the vaccine as adolescents or adults also need to receive the pertussis vaccine.

