



Women with endometriosis are at a very high risk of developing a variety of autoimmune diseases, new research shows. A new study involving researchers at Oxford University has identified important genetic associations between conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease, and multiple sclerosis to endometriosis. It was found that women with endometriosis have a 30-80% increase in risk of developing autoimmune disease. The research team said the new information could be used to “find new treatment options that could work across these conditions.”

Endometriosisa condition in which cells similar to cells in the lining of the uterus grow in other parts of the body, It will affect approximately 1.5 million women in the UK. Symptoms include pain for a severe period of time, which causes extreme fatigue. This study used data from the UK Biobank to analyze over 8,000 endometriosis cases and 64,000 clinical disease cases. The researchers investigated the association between endometriosis and 31 different immune states. Professor Krina Zondervan, co-senior author and director of the Naffield Women and Reproductive Health Department at Oxford University, said such a large-scale study provided “valuable new insights into disease biology.” “In this case, it provided solid evidence of a link between endometriosis and subsequent risk of diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, indicating that there is a biological basis for this,” she said. “We can use this new information to find new treatment options that may work under these conditions.” The team said understanding that “opens up exciting possibilities” for new therapeutic approaches, such as drug reuse and the development of combined treatments, “opens up exciting possibilities.” Findings also suggest that women with endometriosis need to be monitored more closely for the development of immunological conditions. This study was funded primarily by the Women of Women UK. Chief Executive Janet Lindsay said it was a “critical step” in building a more accurate understanding of endometriosis. “For a long time, there has been too little investment in research into women's health issues like endometriosis,” she said. “It is important to increase research investment in the next generation of female health researchers to expand knowledge and improve patient outcomes.” You can read the full paper The Human Reproduction Journal.

