Pneumonia antibiotics treat Lyme disease at a dose of 100 times lower than standard treatment





Preclinical studies have demonstrated that piperacillin, an FDA-approved antibiotic that inhibits the production of peptidoglycans, could be a more effective treatment for Lyme disease than the current standard of care doxycycline.1 This can potentially be promising development, as doxycycline is not effective in up to 20% of patients.1 “Piperacillin could be a game-changer to improve Lyme disease treatment, which is currently a challenge for researchers and physicians. Additionally, a new mechanical understanding of how piperacillin affects peptidoglycan synthesis unexpectedly conveys the development of a biomarker-based approach to diagnostic therapy for diagnostic diagnosis of acute disease disease, the Feinberg School of Medicine said in a statement.1 In this study, researchers screened nearly 500 FDA-approved compounds to identify potential treatments for Lyme disease. Piperacillin has been distinguished in laboratory studies with mice, effectively killing lime-causing bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi, At very low concentrations by targeting its unique peptidoglycan cell wall pattern. Piperacillin cured the infection at a 100-fold lower dose of doxycycline. The second study showed how prolonged peptidoglycan accumulates in joint fluid and liver, contributing to chronic Lyme symptoms. This study focused on the bacteria that cause Lyme disease and its unique cell wall components called peptidoglycans. This molecule was found to persist in joint fluid in human samples, and potentially promoted inflammation and long-term health problems. Using clinical models, the team discovered that the liver functions as a “store site” for bacterial peptidoglycans, unlike peptidoglycans produced by other bacteria. The presence of peptidoglycans caused altered immune responses and energy metabolism, such as fatigue and inflammation. These findings suggest that prolonged bacterial molecules such as peptidoglycans may play a role in chronic Lyme disease, and that persistent antigens are similar to other chronic diseases such as long covid, where the ongoing heath problems can contribute to ongoing heath problems. “Our second study investigates the role of peptidoglycan in chronic Lyme symptoms. There is growing evidence that peptidoglycans can affect inflammatory and chronic disease responses for weeks or months after infection, allowing bacteria and virus debris to stick and continue to affect the body as well as long patient outbreaks. The results of both studies were published in the journal; Science translation medicine. Piperacillin: An old common antibiotic that plays an important role Piperacillin is a long-awaited treatment and is used in combination with the beta-lactamase inhibitor tazobactam, primarily for severe healthcare-related infections (HAIs).2 For example, piperacillin-tazobactam is recommended as part of a three-drug regimen for the treatment of pneumonia in hospitals. Combination therapy is also recommended as an early empiric treatment for people with suspected neutropenia.2 The FDA approved combination therapy in 1993 and is administered intravenously.3 The effects of Lyme disease In 2023, more than 89,000 cases of Lyme disease were reported by the state's health department and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, CDC notes on the site suggest that approximately 476,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with the disease each year. 4 This vector-mediated disease is transmitted by blacklegged (ixodes) Check with people.5 If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause many symptoms, such as fever, rash, facial paralysis, irregular heartbeat, and arthritis, depending on the stage of infection. Lyme disease syndrome after treatment Some people who have been treated for Lyme disease may have longer symptoms and are officially known as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome (PTLD). This can make you fatigue, body pain, or difficult to think after a few months of antibiotic treatment.6 The CDC warns people that these symptoms can result from other infectious diseases, medications, depression, diabetes, and cancer. The federal agency also writes that if an individual uses a recommended test to test negative for Lyme disease, or if he or she is not living or relocating to an area where the disease is common, it is unlikely that Lyme disease is the cause of long or recurrent symptoms.6 reference

