Health
Warning others about the use of recovery drugs for ketamine addicts left in constant pain
Watch: Mitchell Woodhouse is waiting for a major bladder surgery. He is needed as a result of ketamine addiction. He talks to ITV Meridian's Grace Williams about his experiences.
The 22-year-old Waterlooville man who is recovering from ketamine addiction is urging others to avoid using the drug.
Mitchell Woodhouse first experienced drugs while at the 13-year-old festival.
Three years later, when I interacted with a friend, ketamine became the drug of choice because it was cheaper than other drugs.
He saw what the drug could do, but couldn't stop, so Mitchell promised he wouldn't use it anymore when the long-lasting effect began to grow longer.
Mitchell said: “My first target when I sniffed it, I was setting a target for myself, when my cartilage got worse, I'll stop. One day I was cleaning my nose and I was thinking enough, I thought it was enough, I had to stop, but I was very stopped.”
In the year of chronic ketamine use, Mitchell left a ketamine bladder.
This is when the bladder lining shrinks the volume and the user is incontinent.
Like everyone else in this condition, Mitchell is constantly excruciating pain. He has a hard time getting out of bed and can't go downstairs.
Mitchell, who is open about his regrets, said, “I can no longer work and I can't eat with my family at the dinner table. I'm in pain and have a hard time sleeping most nights…
“It's fun and a game at first, but you end up in this position, people know what you know.
What is ketamine?
Ketamine is used as an anesthetic in the NHS, to relieve pain, and is commonly used in animals.
Ketamine is usually contained in a crystalline powder or liquid. Ketamine, also known as Super K and Robadust, is often much cheaper than other drugs.
The charity says it is seeing more evidence that drugs are being used alone by individuals. Previously, it was considered a “party drug” because of its hallucination effect on users.
Mitchell now needs major bladder surgery, just like his bladder cancer patients.
He has been waiting for the procedure for months, but he hopes to change his life.
One urologist at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth says that there has been a 10-fold increase in referrals to ketamine bladder over the past eight to 10 years.
“A healthy bladder holds about 5-600 milliliters of urine, but for people with extensive ketamine use that have severe symptoms, the bladder usually reduces to the size of a ping pong ball.”
“There is no easy fix to this. This is a catastrophic result of substance abuse, which can actually turn people's lives around and have long-term effects, even if we are undergoing surgery. These patients need lifelong surveillance and more surgery will be needed in the future.”
Sadly, Mitchell is seeing an increasing number of young people in the UK who have experienced the problems of ketamine abuse.
What are the latest statistics surrounding ketamine use?
-
uKetamine SE, ages 16-24 in the UK and Wales, has more than tripled since 2016. Source: ONS
-
An estimated 269,000 people aged 16 to 59 reported ketamine use in the year that ends in March 2023. Source: Home Office
-
CaChildren reporting ketamine problems more than cocaine have more than doubled SES since 2021. Source: Office of Health Improvement and Disparity
One drug and alcohol charity in Hampshire says it has seen a 50% increase in people accessing ketamine use treatments over the past three years.
“We've been working hard to get the better of our customers,” said Carly Goodson, Clinical Lead, Inclusion Recovery Hampshire. “Ketamine has been around for a long time, but it is more accessible than other substances and cheaper than other substances.
“My main advice is to talk to the right people, talk to people you trust and talk to your local substance use services.
“Support from family and friends is really important in helping people recover from addiction. It's really important that you feel you're not yourself. Addiction is an illness of isolation, so it's very important to provide support and support from people who have had similar experiences.”
In January, the government announced that an independent review was being conducted, considering the reclassification of ketamine from class B drugs to class A drugs.
A home office spokesperson said: “We are seeking advice from the Advisory Committee on Drug Misuse to Reclassify Ketamine to help you become a Class A substance.
“Through a change and mission plan to make the country's streets safer, we will work with public services such as health and police to reduce drug use and stop those who benefit from its supply.”
Reclassification could mean stricter prison sentences for those who produce and supply drugs, but questions from charities and those experiencing addiction are the differences that can be brought to those who are directly affected by ketamine.
If you or someone you know needs support, you can contact these organizations:
