Canadians can get most of the vitamin D that requires summer exposure to the sun, but Canadians burn those summer shops for the long winter, says Philip Brito's McKibin.

About half of the world's population suffers from vitamin D deficiency, including some Canadians, whose reserves are lacking in the long gray winters.

“Most of the vitamin D we get, especially during the summer in Canada, comes from exposure to the sun, and is not appropriate,” says Philip Britotz McKibin, a professor in the Department of Chemical and Chemistry Biology.

His latest research explores the need for more personalized interventions to improve health outcomes in children with vitamin D deficient who are prone to respiratory infections, sepsis and poor clinical outcomes during hospitalization.

“The challenge is to burn summer stores during long winters where UV-B exposure from sunlight is insufficient. Canadians may have vitamin D deficiency even in the summer, whether they work indoors, wear sunscreen, or avoid exposure to sunshine.”

Here he offers insight into why vitamin D is important and how to make sure you get enough.

What is Vitamin D? What role does it play in the body?

Vitamin D refers to the group of related fat-soluble vitamins that are key to maintaining healthy bones. The two main forms are vitamin D2 and vitamin D3. The latter is naturally produced in the skin when exposed to appropriate sunlight and is more commonly seen in animal-based foods and supplements.

Vitamin D is best known for preventing nutritional ricket, a condition historically related to the curvature of the spine and the legs of the arch.

We saw this at the peak of England's industrialization in the late 19th century, when child labour was prevalent in dirty, sunless cities.

Severe deficiency can cause similar deformities in adults known as osteomalacia, which also increases bone risk, joint pain and muscle weakness.

Over the past few decades, the role of vitamin D3 has become more clear than musculoskeletal health. Vitamin D is sometimes called a multifaceted prohormon. In other words, it has many functions beyond bone mineralization alone.

One of the most important roles is its impact on immune function and inflammation, especially during the winter. There is It's well documented Inverse correlation between respiratory disease and risk of death in north latitudes reflecting vitamin D status.

the study Appropriate vitamin D levels have been shown to be associated with a lower risk of acute respiratory infections that can be prevented by optimal vitamin D supplementation. Low vitamin D status is also associated with a higher risk of other chronic health conditions, such as autoimmune disorders, cancer, and depression.

How do you know if it's missing?

Although there are not always obvious symptoms of mild deficiency, one clue is that you get sick more frequently. Especially with respiratory infections.

Chronic inflammation can also be a sign, but it can arise from many causes, and is often associated with a variety of chronic diseases and abnormalities. It is unclear whether the disease itself has low vitamin D levels or whether the deficiency precedes the disease.

Weak bones, muscle pain, poor wounds, and mood changes can also be consistent with vitamin D deficiency. However, these various symptoms are neither reliable nor specific. For these reasons, more objective assessments, such as blood tests, are needed to measure circulating vitamin D levels, especially in pregnant women, children, and pre-diabetic individuals.

What does excessive vitamin D look like?

Overconsuming vitamin D3 supplements can lead to symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. It also causes elevated calcium levels and can increase the risk of kidney damage if left untreated. This usually only happens at very high levels. Vitamin D products that contain much higher concentrations than labels are often consumed for coarse vitamin D products.

Fortified foods contain low levels by design, so it is unlikely that overdoses from just food. Therefore, many doctors take a careful approach to supplementation. This helps to prevent toxicity, but may not be able to support optimal immune function and long-term health outcomes at the individual level.

Interestingly, sun-derived vitamin D3 production does not carry the risk of toxicity and offers many other health benefits. The body has a natural mechanism to prevent excess accumulation of sun-derived vitamin D3, making solar exposure the best source of source whenever possible.

How can you ensure that people are getting enough vitamin D, especially in the winter?

Fortunately, vitamin D deficiency is a modifiable risk factor that can be addressed with wise sun exposure, dietary habits and supplements. When the skin is exposed to UV-B radiation from sunlight, the body naturally produces vitamin D3, but that is not always possible, due to cold months, northern climates, cloudy days, or lifestyle changes.

Nutrient sources include oily fish such as salmon and mackerel, Canadian fortified foods, milk and other dairy products. Supplements are often needed, especially in winter, as natural food sources are limited.

Current recommendations for vitamin D intake remain highly conservative. They generally recommend that adults under the age of 65 should be lower than 400 international units (IUs) per day. This may be sufficient to prevent osteomalacia, but not sufficient to promote immune health.

Several studies suggest that daily intakes up to 4,000 IU may be significantly more effective. However, recommendations vary and need to be tailored to your personal preference.

What's next for research into vitamin D nutritional interventions?

New advances in precision nutrition highlight that a “all-all” approach to dietary interventions is not effective for everyone.

Ours Recent papersand jointly Children's Hospital in Eastern Ontarioaddressed this issue by examining the effects of large single doses of large amounts of vitamin D3 and quickly correcting vitamin D deficiency in pre-screeed severe children.

Despite providing similar weight normal vitamin D3 doses, we found significant differences in the treatment response due to variations in the way the body absorbs and metabolizes vitamin D3 after ingestion.

Nevertheless, vitamin D levels in most children were recovered within 3 days using a large single dose, compared to daily low-dose maintenance therapy of vitamin D3 as standard practice.

This strategy was necessary in a critical care setting, but is not optimal for most individuals who benefit more from daily or weekly dosing regimens.

At Multicentred Red, work is underway to investigate whether rapid normalization of vitamin D status represents a simple, cost-effective and safe intervention in vulnerable vitamin D deficiency children, improving clinical outcomes following pediatric clinical disease.