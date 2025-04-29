Texas measles total increases to 663 as Arkansas reports local spread





Texas Department of Health Today It has been reported 17 measles cases from the West Texas outbreak put the state's total to 663. In other developments, Arkansas reported a fourth case suggesting local spread, and the Mexican government issued travel advisories for the US and Canada due to the outbreak of measles. 10 Texas County Active Transmissions In addition to more cases in the West Texas outbreak, the state reported 23 hospitalizations early in the outbreak, bringing the total to 87. The number of deaths was only two. So far, 26 Texas Counties have measles cases associated with an outbreak that began in Gaines County in January. Ten people are still experiencing active transmissions. The state also reported one measles case with no known link to the West Texas outbreak, increasing its total to 30. No new cases have been reported in New Mexico and Oklahoma that have the disease linked to the West Texas outbreak. The first local spread in Arkansas Arkansas Department of Health today It has been reported That fourth case refers to the first case in a state in which a Faulkner County resident had no history of travel and involves community spread. The patients, like the previous three, are under 18 years of age. Authorities also said the child had not been fully vaccinated and visited the clinic and dance studio while infectious. Based on the spread of Faulkner County's community, the Department of Health has updated its vaccine recommendations for those living or traveling in the county and six neighboring counties. All children between 6 and 11 months of age can receive the “zero dose” measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. This means it does not count as one of the two recommended doses for children over 12 months. Mexico posts notifications about Canada's travel On April 25th, the Mexican government issued a yellow (medium) Health Notification Travel to Canada and the US due to measles outbreaks in both countries. Officials said as of April 17th, Canada had reported 880 cases in six provinces this year, of which 804 (91%) were in Ontario. They also said as of the same date, the US has reported 800 cases in 25 states, mainly in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas and Ohio. They urged travelers to ensure they were up to date with the MMR vaccination, avoid travel if it was symptomatic and limit contact with others. Mexico also experiences 421 outbreaks of measles in eight states, with 96% (403) in Chihuahuas. update Yesterday, from the World Health Organization on Measles Activities in the Americas.

