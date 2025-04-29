What do you know about plastics and heart disease phthalates





The latest This news has made an incredible headline this week. Research has shown that common chemicals in plastics are associated with 350,000 heart disease deaths worldwide in 2018. Statistics came from research It was published in eBiomedicine magazine on Monday. The author, a group of researchers at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, estimated that about 13% of cardiovascular deaths between the ages of 55 and 64 worldwide in that year could be attributed to phthalates used in food packaging, shampoos, toys and more. Research on the effects of phthalates on cardiovascular disease remains emerging, but suggests that linking with metabolic risk factors such as obesity can play a role in heart disease. Experts agree that phthalate aesthetics are harmful, but warned that the study relies on complex statistical modeling and a set of assumptions and estimates that make it difficult to determine the number of deaths associated with chemicals.

“This is the early stages of trying to understand the magnitude of the problem,” said Dr. Mark Huffman, cardiologist at Washmedicine in St. Louis and co-director of the Center for Global Health. However, he added that much more research is needed to understand the relationship between phthalates and heart health, and that we need to understand what other factors can lead to. background Phthalates are found in personal care products such as shampoos and lotions, as well as in food containers and packaging. You can ingest them through food, absorb the skin from the products that contain them, and breathe like dust. Studies have shown that phthalate ertate is endocrine disrupted, meaning it can interfere with our hormones. They are associated with adverse effects on reproductive health, pregnancy and birth issues. Song Kyung Park, professor of epidemiology and environmental sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, says that while several studies have shown links between phthalates and cardiovascular disease, there is no strong evidence that chemicals directly cause heart problems. There is evidence that phthalates can increase the risk of metabolic disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, leading to cardiovascular disease.

Phthalate One way phthalate esthetics does this is to increase oxidative stress – cell and tissue damage that occurs when there are too many unstable molecules in the body – by promoting inflammation, said Dr. Leonardo Trasande, a senior author of a new paper and professor of pediatrics and population health at NYU. the study In the latest study, researchers have attempted to quantify global cardiovascular deaths, particularly due to one type of phthalate known as DEHP. One of the most widely used and researched phthalates, DEHP is found in vinyl products such as tablecloths, shower curtains, and flooring. The researchers relied on estimates from previous studies of several measurements: phthalate exposure, the risk of such exposure to cardiovascular death, the global burden of cardiovascular disease. They then calculated the percentage of deaths caused by exposure to phthalate esters in various countries, Dr. Thrasande said. The Middle East, South Asia, East Asia and the Pacific account for nearly three-quarters of these deaths. limit This was an observational study showing a correlation between estimated chemical exposure at the population level and disease. Experts said the methods used are not uncommon in studies modeling diseases around the world, but such studies come with warnings. For example, Dr. Huffman said that estimates from the literature in which the authors relied on calculations could itself incorporate some bias or confounding variables, such as socioeconomic status and dietary behavior, which could be related to both plastic exposure and cardiovascular disease rates.

“A very important part of the model's results is what we put into the model,” Dr. Huffman said. This study also relied on a previous analysis by Dr. Thrasande to estimate the risk of cardiovascular death due to phthalate exposure after controlling for other known risk factors. but The paper Only US patients were examined. This means that results may not be generalized to global populations where dietary habits, tobacco smoke exposure, physical activity, and other cardiovascular risk factors may differ. What's next? Experts say what is clear from this study is that more research is needed on the health risks associated with phthalate exposure. While it is ethically impossible and unrealistic to conduct classical randomized trials, while one group of people have been exposed to phthalates and the other groups have been followed for many years, other types of studies may help establish a more clear link. In one way, Dr. Park said it would be to recruit researchers to recruit a large representative sample of patients, measure the level of exposure, and follow them for years to presumably die. Dr. Huffman also suggested that it is worth trying strategies that could measure changes in health outcomes after lowering exposure levels. Tracey Woodruff, director of the Environmental Program at the University of California, San Francisco, said despite the uncertainty of current paper estimates, phthalate acids can increase the risk of preterm birth, reproductive problems, and metabolic disorders. For her, the findings simply add to the list of reasons to reduce the amount of phthalate esters in the supply chain.

