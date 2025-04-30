Monument Health Dermatologists offer free “Melanoma Monday” screening





Rapid City, SD (KOTA) – Living a healthy life is important, and that's why Monument Health Dermatologists is offering free skin cancer screenings next February. Recognizing Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Monument Health Dermatology staff from Rapid City and Spearfish Locations will be taking part in the annual Melanoma Monday event. The Spearfish location will be screened on Monday, May 5th from 4:30pm to 6pm, while the Rapid City location will be screened on Monday, May 12th from 5pm to 7pm. Siri Knutsen-Larson, director of Rapid City Monument Health Dermatology, says melanoma is one of the most common types of skin cancer, but it is also highly preventable. She highlights the importance of melanoma testing and explains how to detect it using the ABCDE method. A is asymmetry, meaning that it cannot fold a mole into itself. You couldn't fold it in half," Knutsen-Larson said. B is an extraordinary boundary, so there are all kinds of jagged or funny edges. C is the colour and I like to say red, white, blue or black. If any of these colors are present, it can be of concern. D is the diameter and is larger than the head of a pencil eraser. And E is probably the most important, and that means evolution, so if something is changing. " This may sound scary to many, but Knutsen-Larson says there is one simple solution. "What we didn't know when I was a kid was that all the tans up to age 18 increase the risk of bad skin cancer when you're older," Knutsen-Larson said. Knutsen-Larson adds that the screening process is simple and encourages people to call ahead to schedule free screenings at each location. Schedule a screening at Monument Health Dermatology at 550 East Colorado Blvd. Call 605-717-8860 with spearfish. For locations in Rapid City, please call 605-755-5340.

Copyright 2025 Kota.

