36-year-old woman with stage 4 colon cancer cured after new gene editing therapy

During Thanksgiving in 2013, 23-year-old Emma Weston experienced severe stomach cramps. After blood tests amidst her annual low physical hemoglobin levels, she underwent numerous tests and learned she has stage 3 colorectal cancer.

“They found softball and golf ball-sized tumors in my colon,” Weston, 36, of Minneapolis, tells Today.com. “We can be sure they were stage 3 at that point, but maybe there was a pretty good chance they could already be stage 4.” In the end, she was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer, and Weston ended up using up treatment options. She then learned about clinical trials that could help her. Excited, she enrolled and received treatment from late 2022 to early 2023.





Since undergoing treatment, Emma Weston had no evidence of illness, allowing her to return to work and enjoy her family without worrying about being a cancer patient. Courtesy Emma Weston

Two months after she completed her research, she learned some unexpected news.

“There was no evidence of illness, and that was amazing,” she says. “Up to that point, my entire adult life was mostly cancer patients.”

The treatment she received uses CRISPR gene editing to create individualized treatments for fourth-stage colorectal cancer patients, as explained by Dr. Emil Lu, the lead investigator of the clinical trial.

“It was basically a designer type treatment. It was a design for each individual patient treated in the trial,” Lou, who published his findings at the American Cancer Research Annual Meeting in April, told Today.com.

“In Emma's case, she managed to eliminate the evidence of cancer that she had been dealing with for nearly a decade.”

Early onset colorectal cancer

After Thanksgiving in 2013, Weston felt exhausted and looked at the doctor physically.

“I thought I was burning candles on both ends,” she says. “After that doctor's visit, I went back to my apartment…and crashed for 48 hours.”

When she woke up, her mom was “blowing her phone.”

“She recalls, “I'm outside your apartment. Your doctor called me to say you needed to go to the ER,” Weston recalls.

Her blood tests showed that her hemoglobin levels were low and she went to the emergency room where doctors performed several tests. Finally, Weston had a colonoscopy.

“I've been a bit shaking from sedation,” she says. “The doctor was definitely like, 'Oh, that's right.' ”

Tests and scans continued, and doctors identified softball and golf ball-sized masses and diagnosed them with stage 3 colorectal cancer. First, she had surgery to remove the tumor.

“They removed most of my colon,” says Weston. “They sent a team of oncologists and started talking to the next step, chemotherapy, obviously (my). It's intense, especially at that age.”

Since 2013, after suffering from stage 4 cancer, Emma Weston has reached the point where treatment is not working effectively on her cancer. Courtesy Emma Weston

She underwent 9 months of chemotherapy to eliminate most of the cancer. However, she was upgraded to stage 4 because she still had a microscopic amount of cancer that spread across her peritoneum.

Although Weston was not in remission, she recalls, “it was in a good place where it wasn't really growing rapidly.”

Weston took a break from treatment, but a few months later she had to resume again. Over the years, Weston received various treatments, taking breaks during which time. She received treatments, including the 2016 HIPEC surgery, including the procedure in which doctors remove the tumor and then soak the abdominal cavity with heated chemotherapy. In 2018, she began radiation.

“They tell me that the disease was growing… It's not an incredible speed, like very slowly,” she says. “There was nothing to help (or) shrink it.”

So she started another, more intensive chemotherapy.

“It led to a bunch of other complications as my colon caused a rupture at the location where it was removed together from the first surgery,” Weston says. “They went in and removed the rest of my colon.”

For about six months, she had a temporary ileal muscle to help her heal her body.

“I was already running out of chemotherapy,” she says. “I was on immunotherapy with chemotherapy for a while, and then they realized it wasn't working.”

Eventually, she received immunotherapy every other week for several years.

“That's when I'm like, 'OK, I have no choice,'” she says. “I was waiting for a clinical trial.”

When she heard about Lou's research, it intrigued her.

“Everything I would make was not a difficult decision,” Weston says. “I was really jazz.”

“Designer” treatment

Cancer treatment has improved at a “very fast pace,” says Lu.

Immunotherapy – A type of cancer treatment that uses a person's immune system to treat cancer, According to the American Cancer Society – We have supported patients with certain types of metastatic cancer, such as melanoma and lung cancer. But Lou, a professor of medicine in the Department of Hematology, Oncology and Transplant at the University of Minnesota, said it wasn't as successful in patients like Emma's, such as colon cancer.

During her cancer treatment break, Emma Weston met her husband. Courtesy Emma Weston

In the trial, Lu and his colleagues used CRISPR, a tool that allows them to modify organisms' DNA to prevent cancer cells from circumventing the immune system.

More specifically, cancer cells can create obstructions that stop the immune system from attacking them. These obstructions of immune call are also known as checkpoints. This study was the first time that researchers had used CRISPR to eliminate human CISH checkpoints.

The Phase I trial examined 12 patients with gastrointestinal cancer, including colon and rectal cancer, meaning it was the first in humans and had the goal of showing treatment. Like Weston, 11 other participants suffered from stage 4 colorectal cancer and failed other treatments. This therapy provided a median survival rate over 129 days.

The study shows that this therapy safely “unleashes the immune system” without causing an overreaction, Lou explains. The highlight is Weston's results.

“Previously, incurable fourth stage colorectal cancer that previously metastasized, achieving what is called a complete response in Emma was a very important finding,” he says. “The thrill we felt when we saw the first and subsequent scans… we want to build on it and replicate it for many other patients to devise better strategies.”

Discovery is especially important More young people have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer And researchers don't know what's on the rise.

Lou says he and his team are in the planning stage where they could potentially make treatment more accessible in the future.

“I'm happy to be here.”

At the end of 2022, doctors harvested some of Weston's white blood cells and used them as part of the treatment, allowing for a personalized portion of the treatment. In March 2023, she received five days of “intense” chemotherapy before undergoing therapy via infusion. The following month she stayed in the hospital.

“You're undergoing intense chemotherapy like this, so your immune system is low,” she says. “They let me stay in the hospital a few weeks later.”

Emma Weston was 23 years old when she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Clinical trials help her get cancer for the first time, and she hopes her story will encourage others to participate in the research. Courtesy Emma Weston

When she returned home, she felt “broken” and even wrapped her around her up the stairs. Her strength slowly improved, and her follow-up appointment felt promising.

“When we returned to scans and tests after the test, there was a huge reduction in the main mass quickly,” says Weston. “It essentially worked quickly.”

Two months after the trial, Weston had no evidence of illness. She now comes back every year for scans to prevent cancer from coming back.

“I'm used to being in the hospital every other week,” she says. “It was amazing to be able to go back to a somewhat normal lifestyle. This is something I've never actually got off the ground in the first place.”

She can work part-time as an illustrator and in custom framing and preservation.

“Cancer smokes, but it's not the whole journey,” she says. “There were some silver linings. You need to look for good. And I love my job, so I'm so happy I found my way.”

In some ways, Weston feels he's been cancerous for 11 years. But it also gave her an additional perspective.

“You really know what's important in life,” she says. “I'm happy to be here.”