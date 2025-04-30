Symphony of Sneeze and Sniffle is a clear indication that allergy season is above us. And if your symptoms are worse than last year this year, you are not alone. The reason your seasonal allergic symptoms are more severe is that winters are warmer and Allergy season begins earlier than usual According to the recent Dr. ParifNew York allergies and immunologists. “As the rise in gas in greenhouses and the increase in CO2 in the air, there's an increase in pollen content. The plants are thriving,” Parif said in an interview with CNBC that he created it last May. Allergen breathing like pollen, mold and dust said, “Your body mistakes the allergen for a threat to the body, and your body has histamine to release, which can cause swelling in the passages of your nose, congestion, and the throat of the wound.” Shelby Harrisa licensed clinical psychologist specializing in behavioral sleep medicine, Make it April 2023. Below are some ways to alleviate allergic symptoms throughout the spring.

1. Keep a pollen-free home as much as possible

Opening the windows and starting your day can be fascinating, but early mornings are when pollen is at its peak. While that, leaving the windows closed can help reduce the amount of allergens that flow into the home and circulate around them. And then I walked around the house after I was outside and said, “I put on clothes, take off my shoes, take a shower, avoid keeping pollen. [the] Home with you,” Parif said. Harris shared some Hacks that can be used to reduce pollen spread In your space: Please change the sheet once a week

Frequently vacuum

Use an air purifier

Do not dry outside if possible

Do not use ceiling fans in the bedroom

In addition to the bedroom, you will be wearing clothes that you've worn outside in another room and interfere with.

Use hypoallergenic bedding

2. Take recommended medications

If you are dealing with allergic symptoms, get your medication from the pharmacy, Parif said, and don't hesitate to reach for generic brands if necessary. She recommended allergy medications such as: Claritin

zyrtec

Allegra

Fronase

Araway

Pavaday

Xyzal

Astepro “Cough, wheezing, chest pain [or] Shortness of breath should not be treated with over-the-counter medication; [you] You should see a doctor,” Parif said. “This is fatal asthma, and allergies can be the most common cause.”

3. Try local honey