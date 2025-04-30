Health
Is your seasonal allergies worsening this year? This is the reason
Symphony of Sneeze and Sniffle is a clear indication that allergy season is above us. And if your symptoms are worse than last year this year, you are not alone.
The reason your seasonal allergic symptoms are more severe is that winters are warmer and Allergy season begins earlier than usual According to the recent Dr. ParifNew York allergies and immunologists.
“As the rise in gas in greenhouses and the increase in CO2 in the air, there's an increase in pollen content. The plants are thriving,” Parif said in an interview with CNBC that he created it last May.
Allergen breathing like pollen, mold and dust said, “Your body mistakes the allergen for a threat to the body, and your body has histamine to release, which can cause swelling in the passages of your nose, congestion, and the throat of the wound.” Shelby Harrisa licensed clinical psychologist specializing in behavioral sleep medicine, Make it April 2023.
Below are some ways to alleviate allergic symptoms throughout the spring.
1. Keep a pollen-free home as much as possible
Opening the windows and starting your day can be fascinating, but early mornings are when pollen is at its peak. While that, leaving the windows closed can help reduce the amount of allergens that flow into the home and circulate around them.
And then I walked around the house after I was outside and said, “I put on clothes, take off my shoes, take a shower, avoid keeping pollen. [the] Home with you,” Parif said.
Harris shared some Hacks that can be used to reduce pollen spread In your space:
- Please change the sheet once a week
- Frequently vacuum
- Use an air purifier
- Do not dry outside if possible
- Do not use ceiling fans in the bedroom
- In addition to the bedroom, you will be wearing clothes that you've worn outside in another room and interfere with.
- Use hypoallergenic bedding
2. Take recommended medications
If you are dealing with allergic symptoms, get your medication from the pharmacy, Parif said, and don't hesitate to reach for generic brands if necessary.
She recommended allergy medications such as:
- Claritin
- zyrtec
- Allegra
- Fronase
- Araway
- Pavaday
- Xyzal
- Astepro
“Cough, wheezing, chest pain [or] Shortness of breath should not be treated with over-the-counter medication; [you] You should see a doctor,” Parif said.
“This is fatal asthma, and allergies can be the most common cause.”
3. Try local honey
There are not many studies testing the effectiveness of eating local honey in controlling allergic symptoms, but this may be due to lack of funding, says the board-certified PhD in Family Medicine. Make it 2023.
“Unfortunately, when you're not using a drug that has billions of dollars in funding for research and development, you don't take that many clinical trials,” Wong said.
The idea behind local honey for allergy lore is that “takes discomfort pollen and builds immunity against them” and Headbee Keeper's coat and coat Andrew's honeyI made it.
“One drink per day is the recommended dose every morning,” Cote said.
a Survey from 2013 Forty participants found that eating honey daily for 8 weeks in addition to taking allergic medications when needed was associated with fewer allergic symptoms compared to taking allergic medications without eating honey.
To see the potential benefits, Wong suggested eating local honey usually a few weeks before allergic symptoms began.
If you are allergic to bees or hornets, don't try a local honey hack, Wong warned. And children under the age of one should not be given honey. American Academy of Pediatrics.
