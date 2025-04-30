



Small Tumor Cancer Cells: ©Yuriy -Stock.adobe.com Surgical prostatectomy in Grade Group 1 prostate cancer patients has decreased over time, and American Urology Association (AUA) 2025 Annual Meeting. Of patients who had prostatectomy from 2010 to 2024 and had data available in the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Final Results (SEER) database (n = 162,558), the proportion of prostatectomy changed from 32.4% in 2010 to 7.8% in 2020 for patients with grade group 1 disease. From 2010 to 2020, prostatectomy rates ranged from 43.7% to 48.5% for grade group 2 disease, from 14.3% to 25.6% for grade group 3 disease, from 4.3% to 6.2% for grade group 4 disease, and from 5.3% to 11.9% for grade group 5 disease. In the Michigan urological surgery Improvement Cooperative (Music) Cohort (n = 23,370), 20.7% of patients with grade group 1 disease had a prostatectomy in 2012 compared to 2.7% in 2012 and 2024, respectively. 4.4% for grade group 4 diseases, 5.0% and 7.3% for grade group 5 diseases. The year in which treatment occurred was significantly correlated with the likelihood of prostatectomy for grade group 1 disease across the SEER cohort (OR, 0.41; 95% CI, 0.40-0.42; p <.001) and music cohort (or 0.39; 95% CI, 0.36-0.43; p <.001); The same can be said for the age of the SEER group (or 0.81; 95% CI, 0.81-0.82. p <.001) and music population (or 0.77; 95% CI, 0.74-0.80; p <.001). Black patients were less likely to undergo prostatectomy for grade group 1 disease than whites in SEER (or 0.86; 95% CI, 0.83-0.90). p <.001) and music cohort (or 0.70; 95% CI, 0.60-0.83; p <.001). Furthermore, those of other races were less likely to undergo visionary prostatectomy and Caucasian populations (OR, 0.74; 95% CI, 0.70-0.79; p <.001) and music groups (or 0.70; 95% CI, 0.51-0.97; p = .034). “The proportion of patients undergoing prostatectomy for Grade Group 1 prostate cancer has declined five times since 2010,” wrote Steven Monda, MD, urological oncology association at the University of Michigan, to co-authors. “The grade of Group 1 prostatectomy performed was more likely to have higher risk functions.” The researchers were aiming to assess pathological grade prostatectomy trends over the past 20 years as a proxy for overtreatment of prostate cancer. This study included analysis of patients undergoing prostatectomy between 2010 and 2024, with data available in the SEER and music databases. The primary endpoint for this study was the proportion of all prostatectomy in Grade Group 1 for final pathology. The year of prostatectomy was an exposure of researchers' interest. Secondary endpoints are the proportion of grade group 1 prostatectomy with high risk characteristics such as two or more biopsy grades, 50% or more of the biopsy core, with at least 10 prostate-specific antigens (PSA) levels being tested. Investigators determined results via fixed effects models of age- and race-controlled SEER populations and mixed effects models of music populations. Median patient age was 63 years (IQR, 57-67) in the SEER cohort and 64 years (IQR, 59-69) in the music cohort, with most patients in each population being Caucasian (81% vs. 83%). Furthermore, most patients in each cohort had preoperative PSA levels of 10 (78% vs. 76%), pathological grade group 2 disease (46% vs. 53%), pathological T2 disease (68% vs. 62%), and pathological N0 disease (63% vs. 76%). Among patients who had a prostatectomy for grade group 1 disease in the SEER cohort, who could have increased from 26% in 2010 to 41% in 2020, the proportion of biopsy grade group 2 or higher was 17% vs 28%, and 10% vs 15% in 2010 and 2020 respectively, respectively. Against 13%. The proportion of higher risk functioning across the music cohort changed from 51% in 2012 to 47% in 2024. This percentage peaked at 67% in 2021. The proportion of biopsy grade group 2 or higher was from 43% in 2012 to 50% in 2023 to 31% in 2024, while biopsy cores went from 3.8% in 2012 to 19% in 2024. The years given treatment correlated with higher risk trait odds across grade group 1 prostatectomy in the SEER group (OR, 1.60; 95% CI, 1.54-1.67; p <.001) and music cohort (or 1.60; 95% CI, 1.34-1.90; p <.001). A similar association occurred for visionary age (or 1.14; 95% CI, 1.12-1.16). p <.001) and music group (or 1.10; 95% CI, 1.03-1.18; p= .004). Compared with Caucasian patients, the likelihood of risk features of Grade Group 1 prostatectomy is that patients who are black from Seer Cohort (OR, 1.39; 95% CI, 1.29-1.50; p <.001) and music cohort (or 1.59; 95% CI, 1.15-2.19; p = .005). Patients of other races experienced increased odds of higher risk traits for the white population of SEER (or 1.19; 95% CI, 1.06-1.35; p = .004) and music cohort (OR, 1.21; 95% CI, 0.63-2.33; p = .6). reference: Monda S, Demus T, Meah S, and others reduced surgical overtreatment of prostate cancer. Presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2025 Annual Meeting. April 26th-29th, 2025. Las Vegas, Nevada Summary MP22-01.

