Wegovy can treat dangerous liver diseases, research found





New research shows that Semaglutide, a compound of Wegovy weight loss drug, can treat increasingly common liver diseases. the study, Published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesdayincludes 800 adults with severe liver disease known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis or mash. After fat builds up in the liver, people develop mash, which can lead to inflammation, cell damage and scarring. The situation affecting nearly 15 million adults in the United States alone is One of the most common Reasons for liver transplants nationwide. It is closely linked to obesity and type 2 diabetes, both of which are on the rise. Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures Ozempic and Wegovy, sponsored the study as is common in clinical trials. Phase 3 trials included people with moderate or advanced levels of liver scarring. 72 weeks later, nearly 63% of those receiving semaglutide injections and about 34% of those on placebo shots cleared liver fat and inflammation without exacerbating liver scarring.

Also, almost 37% of people who took semaglutide had less scar tissue than they began the trial, without any worsening inflammation or fat accumulation. This was compared with approximately 22% of the placebo group. Liver inflammation and fat are the main factors that cause liver scarring in people with mash, which can cause liver failure, said Dr. Vandana Kungal, a liver specialist at Yale New Haven Hospital, who is not involved in the study. Patients may need a liver transplant or die from illness. Novo Nordisk has asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve Wegovy as a treatment for Mash. Eli Lily has his competitors in Moonjaro and Zepboond, I'm studying again Promising early results whether the compounds of these drugs can treat mash. Only one drug is currently approved to treat this condition. Rezdiffra was cleared by the FDA in March last year. Recent research also shows this Bariatric surgery It helps to treat mash. Beyond that, doctors often encourage patients to lose weight, in the hopes of improving liver inflammation and preventing additional scarring. Almost three-quarters of the participants in the trial were obese, and over half had type 2 diabetes.

Participants in both the placebo group and the group that adopted the semaglutide trial received nutrition and exercise counseling, which appeared to be effective. Some people in the placebo group saw improvements in liver health, losing 2% of their body weight, compared to 2% of their body weight on average. Dr. Arun Sanial, director of the Institute for Liver Diseases at the Federal University of Virginia and lead author of the study, said that weight loss is a major factor in improving patients with semaglutide. People who took medication also have low blood sugar levels and low blood sugar levels Insulin resistance, It may have contributed to improving liver outcomes. He said it could have other effects, including it could reduce liver inflammation. One limitation of the study is that the majority of participants are white, Dr. Khungar said. Only five patients were black throughout the trial. And since most people during the trial were obese, it is not clear whether the drug would be effective in patients who do not have excessive weight, she added. Long-term data show whether semaglutide can prevent liver transplantation or death from liver disease, Dr. Kungal said. Novo Nordisk continues to monitor trial participants to see how liver disease progresses. The company is forecasting new data in 2029. Nina Agrawal contributed the report.

