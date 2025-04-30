Things you need to know about measles outbreaks in 10 states

The virus has taken hold in other US communities where vaccination rates are low, so health experts fear that spreads will grow for a year.

A fifth of the state sees active Measles occurrencethe US is approaching 900 lawsuits, according to figures posted Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC has been confirmed Measles case The count is 884, tripling the amount seen in all 2024. Texas Considering the majority of cases, 663 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. Outbreaks include New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas.

other There is an active occurrence – defined as more than three cases – includes Indiana, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

There are two other continuous outbreaks in North America. Something originated in Ontario, Canada 1,020 cases According to state Department of Health data, as of mid-October until April 23rd, and as of Wednesday, Chihuahua, Mexico, had 786 measles cases and one death. Health Authority Mexico And the US says that all three outbreaks are the same measles tension.

measles When an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs, it is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads into the air and easily spreads. that's right Preventable through vaccineshas been considered excluded from the United States since 2000.

How many cases of measles are there in Texas and New Mexico?



Texas health officials say there are 17 new cases of measles from Tuesday to Friday, bringing the total to 663. Beyond 26 counties – Most of them are in West Texas. The state also added 23 hospitalizations on Tuesday, saying they were from early in the outbreak and were made for a total of 87 hospitalizations.

State health officials estimated Approximately 1% (less than 10) of cases are actively infected.

Sixty percent of Texas cases are Gaines County, a population of 22,892, and the virus has begun to spread in tight-knit, bactinized Mennonite communities. The county has filed 396 cases since late January, just over 1.5% of the county's residents.

Death on April 3 in Texas was 8 year old child, According to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Local Texas health officials said the child had no underlying health conditions and died of “what the child's doctor described as measles lung failure.” No vaccination A child without fundamental conditions died of measles in Texas Late February – Kennedy said he was six years old.

New Mexico was steadily stalemate with 66 cases Tuesday. Seven people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. Most of the state's cases are in Lee County. Three are in Eddie County, one in Chaves and one in Donyaana County.

State health officials say the incident is linked to a Texas outbreak based on genetic testing. New Mexico reported Measles-related deaths in adults March 6th.

How many cases are there in Indiana?



Indiana confirmed two more cases on April 21 in an outbreak that caused eight people to get sick in Allen County, the state's northeastern part of the state. The Allen County Department of Health said last week there are no known links to the incidents to other occurrences, the Allen County Department of Health.

How many cases are there in Kansas?



Kansas On Wednesday, we added nine cases, adding a total of 46 to eight counties in the southwestern part of the state. There are up to 15 cases in Gray County with fewer than six cases. The state also reported its first hospitalization.

The Kansas Department of Health did not respond Wednesday to questions about inconsistencies in the number of new cases at the state and county level.

The first reported cases in the state are associated with a Texas outbreak based on genetic testing.

How many cases are there in Michigan?



Montcalm County, near Grand Rapids in western Michigan, has four linked measles cases. Provincial health officials say the incident has been linked to a massive Canada outbreak in Ontario. The state has nine confirmed measles cases as of Friday, but the remaining four are not part of the Montcalm County outbreak.

How many cases are there in Montana?



Montana health officials announced five cases of unvaccinated children and adults who traveled out of state on April 17, confirming that it happened on April 21.

They were Montana's first measles incident in 35 years. Health officials did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks in North America.

How many cases are there in Ohio?



The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the state's 32 measles cases and one hospitalization on Thursday. The state count includes only Ohio residents. There are 16 cases in Ashtabra County near Cleveland, 14 in Knox County and one in Allen and Holmes Counties.

Health officials in Knox County, eastern Ohio, said there are a total of 20 measles cases, seven of which do not live in the state.

How many cases are there in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma added two cases Tuesday. Twelve people have been confirmed and there are three possible cases. The first two lawsuits were “related” to the West Texas and New Mexico outbreak, the state health department said. The state health department has not made public which counties they are filing the lawsuit, but Cleveland, Custer, Oklahoma and Sekoya counties have been made public in the past few months.

How many cases are there in Pennsylvania?

There are eight measles cases in Erie County, northwest Pennsylvania, officials said Friday. The county declared an outbreak in mid-April. The state said Friday that there were 13 cases overall in 2025. Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

How many cases are there in Tennessee?

Tennessee has six measles cases as of Thursday. Health Department spokesman Bill Christian said all cases were in the central part of the state and “at least three of these cases are linked to each other,” but refused to further designate them. The state also did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks or whether the Tennessee outbreak began.

The state health department announced three more cases of the state's first measles on March 21st, April 1st and the last two on April 17th, but no news releases declared an outbreak. Tennessee was listed as outbreak status in Thursday's CDC report.

Where do measles appear in the US?

As of Friday there were 884 cases in 2025, according to the CDC. Cases of measles have also been reported in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The incidents and occurrences in the US often go back People who suffered illness overseas. In 2019, the US saw 1,274 cases and lost its position of eliminating measles.

What do you need to know about the MMR vaccine?



The best way to avoid measles is Measles, mumps, rupture vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12-15 months and 4-6 years old.

According to the CDC, if you are concerned about the decline in your immune system, it is harmless to acquire another MMR shot. Those with documents that they would receive a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to recalculate, but those who have been vaccinated with an ineffective measles vaccine created from a virus that was “killed” before 1968 must recalculate at least one dose.

Those with documents that they have measles are immune, and those born before 1957 generally do not need a shot.

In communities with high vaccination rates, diseases like measles struggle to spread to communities, over 95%. This is called “swar immunity.”

However, childhood vaccination rates have fallen nationwide as the pandemic and more parents advocate for exemptions of religious or personal conscience to exempt children from the necessary shots. The US saw it Increase in measles cases in 2024including outbreaks in Chicago I've been sick over 60.

What are the symptoms of measles?



Measles first infects the airways and then spreads throughout the body, causing high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and rashes.

The rash generally appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, beginning as a flat red spot on the face and spreads below the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. If the rash appears, the fever can skyrocket or higher than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most children recover from measles, but infections are Dangerous complications Pneumonia, blindness, swelling of the brain, death, etc.

How can you treat measles?



There is no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally relieve symptoms, prevent complications, and keep patients comfortable.

AP Science Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this report.