Lack of access to antibiotics is driving the spread of superbugs, find research | Global Development

Less than 7% of people with severe drug-resistant infections in poor countries take the necessary antibiotics, a new study suggests, warning that this not only causes pain and death, but is likely to promote antibiotic resistance (AMR).

At AMR It is predicted to cause 1.9 million deaths a year By 2050, they are seeking urgent action similar to the battles of the beginning of the century, taking HIV drugs in Africa's virus hotspots.

“That means that most people with highly drug-resistant infections don't have access to the antibiotics they need,” says Dr. Jennifer Kohn, senior author of the study.

AMR is the process that evolves resistance to the treatments that bacteria and other pathogens are commonly used against them. One driver is an overuse of antibiotics, and the more drug exposure they are, the more likely they are to learn how to avoid bacteria.

But focusing on overuse means access is neglected, experts warn.

Research published in Lancet Infectious Diseasethe first to quantify the treatment gaps in low- and middle-income countries. This was led by the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP).

Researchers focusing on Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, Mexico, Pakistan and South Africa used modeling data on the number of carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative (CRGN) infections that are increasing in drug resistance. Next, we looked at sales data for eight antibiotics that can be used as treatment.

In 8 countries, there was an estimated 1.5m of CRGN infection and nearly 480,000 deaths in 2019. Less than 104,000 courses of antibiotics activated against CRGN were sourced.

Appropriate antibiotics were available in only 6.9% of cases on average. It ranged from 0.2% in Kenya to 14.9% in Mexico and Egypt.

Cohn, director of global access at Gardp, said it is a likely pattern to be repeated in other poor countries.

Infections in this study included pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and complex urinary tract infections.

The “No. 1 thing” that was a drug shortage was to promote morbidity and mortality, Corn stressed, but could also drive AMR. Trying other, ineffective antibiotics is likely to mean longer duration of antibiotic use – Linked to the research Increased resistant bacteria. Killing drug-resistant bacteria with the correct treatment will stop them from spreading.

She said there were many factors behind the treatment gap. People with illness may not go to the hospital for diagnosis, and those who do so may not be able to afford treatment.

“We are focusing on introducing new antibiotics in the US and several countries in the European world. That's not a burden,” she said.

“We say we can't change the narrative and focus on stewardship, surveillance and containment in low- and middle-income communities, while we focus on innovation in high-income countries.

Skip past newsletter promotions Sign up for Global Dispatch Get a different worldview with a compilation of the best news, features and photos curated by the Global Development Team Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external parties. See us for more information Privacy Policy. Protect your website and Google using Google Recaptcha Privacy Policy and terms of service Apply. After the newsletter promotion

Cohn said that HIV-friendly mechanisms can be applied to AMR. GARDP is working with pharmaceutical company Shionogi to speed up the global using a voluntary license (allowing generic drugs to manufacture) Access to Cefiderocolcan treat resistant infections.

The research team sought treatment goals such as “.Which waterfall“They are set to aim to be at least 95% of HIV diagnosed by HIV global policymakers, and 95% of HIV patients receiving antiretroviral treatments, and 95% of people who are controlling the virus by 2030.

Nischaya (not his real name), along with tuberculosis medicine at his home in Mumbai. She is one of so many drug-resistant tuberculosis patients in India and is fortunate enough to have access to new drugs. Photo: Atul Loke/Panos Pictures/MSF

“I said I was surprised to hear opinions about the fact that certain countries are not actually able to use them,” Kohn said. [antibiotics] Appropriately.”

“I don't think that's true,” she said. Even a rich health care system can be difficult to diagnose and treat bacterial infections. “Access is important everywhere. No matter how you slice it, the access gap will be large.”

Professor Alison Holmes of the University of Liverpool, who leads the Global Centre for Antibiotic Optimization Network, said the study “should encourage immediate action.”

She said: “If these important gaps in access and care are not urgently addressed, the burden of antibiotic resistance continues to increase, further unfairing the more preventable deaths, worsening patient outcomes and an already devastating global health crisis.”