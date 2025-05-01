



Researchers at Boston University have developed Bossa, a brain-inspired algorithm that greatly improves speech recognition in noisy environments for people with hearing loss by mimicking how brain filters sound. Important takeouts: Bossa improved speech recognition by 40% points It brings great advancements in noisy environments like socialization compared to standard hearing aid algorithms. Algorithms mimic the mechanisms of the brainspatial cue and inhibitory neuronal modeling are used to isolate and enhance target speech while suppressing background noise. Hearing loss affects millions and is growing worldwidethis innovation could have a widespread impact, especially as high-tech companies like Apple enter the hearing aid market. A new brain-inspired algorithm developed in Boston University Hearing aids can help regulate interference and isolate a single speaker in the voice of a crowd. This is a possible solution to the “cocktail party problem”. In the test, the researchers found that the accuracy of word recognition can be improved by 40 percentage points compared to current hearing aid algorithms. “I was very surprised and excited by the magnitude of the performance improvements. It's very rare to find such a big improvement,” he says. Kamal Senan algorithm developer and an associate professor of biomedical engineering at BU College of Engineering. The survey results have been published on Communication EngineeringNature Portfolio Journal. Virginia BestAssociate Professor of Speech, Language and Auditory Sciences at the Bu Sargent College of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences Research, was co-author of the study with Alexander D. Boyd, a candidate for SEN and BU Biomedical Engineering PhD. As part of the study, they also tested the ability of current hearing aid algorithms to address the dissonance of cocktail parties. Many hearing aids already include noise-rider algorithms and directional microphones, or beamformers designed to emphasize sounds from the front. “We have decided to decide on a benchmark for the industry-standard algorithms that currently belong to hearing aids,” the senator said, adding that existing algorithms “doesn't improve performance at all. Either way, it makes it slightly worse. Now there's data that shows what's anecdotal known from hearing aid people.” SEN patents a new algorithm known as Bossa, which represents a biologically oriented sound separation algorithm, and hopes to connect with companies interested in licensing the technology. He says that when Apple jumps into the hearing aid market, it's being touted to have the latest Airpod Pro 2 headphones. Clinical grade hearing aid functions– BU team breakthroughs are timely. “If hearing aid companies don't innovate quickly, they'll be wiped out as Apple and other startups are entering the market.” Successfully separate the sound For the past 20 years, SEN has been studying the sound of brain encoding and decoding, looking for circuits that accompany management of the cocktail party effect. With his researcher Natural Sound and Neural Coding Research Institutehe plots how sound waves are processed at different stages of the auditory pathway, tracking the journey from the ear to brain translation. One important mechanism is inhibitory neurons, brain cells, that help suppress certain, unnecessary sounds. “You can think of it as a form of internal noise cancellation,” he says. “If there is sound in a particular location, these inhibitory neurons are activated.” According to SEN, various neurons are tuned to different locations and frequencies. The brain approach is the inspiration for new algorithms, using spatial cues such as sound volume and sound timing to sharpen or muffle speaker words when needed. “It's basically a computational model that mimics what the brain does,” says Sen, who is partnered with the BU center for neurophobia and systems neuroscience. Brain-inspired algorithms Survey results Previously he was an Australian research scientist. National Acoustic Research Institutewas most useful in designing a study using a group of young adults with sensory hearing loss. In the lab, participants wore headphones that simulated people speaking from different nearby locations. The ability to select a selected speaker was tested without a new algorithm, a current standard algorithm, and without an algorithm. Boyd helped to collect a lot of data and was the lead author of the paper. Reporting the findings, the researchers wrote that “biologically inspired algorithms resulted in improved clarity under conditions where standard beamforming approaches have failed. The results appeal to the potential benefits of biologically inspired algorithms to support hearing loss in “cocktail party” situations. “They are currently in the early stages of testing upgraded versions that incorporate eye tracking technology so that users can focus their listening attention. Featured Images: DreamStime

