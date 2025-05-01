Tarrant health officials warn about possible exposure to measles in Arlington





Tarrant County Public Health announced the possibility of measles exposure in Arlington on April 30th. Public health agencies have been notified by Denton County Public Health that an individual had tested positive for measles and had been infected while visiting two Arlington venues on April 19th. Texas Live! , 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, April 19th.

Globe Lifefield, 734 Stadium Drive, a Texas Rangers game against the Los Angeles Dodgers from 3pm until the evening of April 19th. The patient is not a Tarrant County resident, the public health agency said. Individuals attending any location on April 19 who have not been vaccinated from measles or who may not have the risk of developing measles, Tarrant County Public Health said. The health agency says those who are at the venue on April 19th and who are at a higher risk of contracting measles should monitor their symptoms for 21 days from the date of exposure until May 10th. Symptoms of measles include fevers above 101 degrees and coughing, runny nose and conjunctivitis or red eyes. These symptoms are followed by a red spotted rash that begins at the hairline/scalp and behind the ears and progresses below the body. Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area, the agency said. Tarrant County Public Health said anyone who develops symptoms should stay home, isolate themselves from others, contact their healthcare provider, call before visiting a clinic or hospital, and call to prevent exposure to others. Tarrant County Public Health said he is working closely with public health in Arlington, Texas to monitor the situation with the city of Arlington, Texas, the Texas Rangers and other partners. Over 660 cases of measles have been reported in Texas. The outbreak began in January between a group of unvaccinated children in Gaines County, near Lubbock. The case was reported in Rockwall County, northeast of Dallas. Late February. Tarrant County had not reported any measles cases as of April 29th. If a case is detected in the talent, the county health department will deploy a “mobile strike team” to provide testing and vaccines. I said it in March. The county will open a central site to test up to 1,000 people a day if cases appear in multiple areas. Kathryn Miller is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at [email protected]. In the Fort Worth report, news decisions will be made independently of board members and financial advocates. Read more about the editorial independence policy here. Related Fort Worth Report is Certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative To comply with standards of ethical journalism. I'll republish this story Reissuance is free for non-profit entities. Commercial entities are prohibited without a license agreement. Please contact us for more details.

