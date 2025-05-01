



The Alzheimer's Disease Association's latest estimate, released in a report on Tuesday, said that around 7.2 million people in the United States have the disease. This is the first time that there have been over 7 million people. However, relatively new forms of treatment seem to help maintain the number of Alzheimer's disease patients in nursing homes. Brain amyloid therapy targets brain plaque. The FDA approved the first version of the drug in 2023. It is administered by normal infusion. Memory and fluid practitioner Jen Asmus shows that research is at work. "I never had a drug to fix the disease before," Asmus said. "So it's very innovative. It paves the way for new and exciting treatments." The first patient at the clinic that used the drug was Karen Heathcock from Lincoln. "This is the best thing that's happened to me," she said. It was her family who helped her to persuade her to be appreciated after she noticed memory issues. She said the treatment "must explain why her memory is as good as it is today." Anti-amyloid infusion is only targeted at patients in the early stages of the disease. An MRI scan is necessary to monitor side effects. However, Asmus said the biggest side effects are related to the infusion itself. The Alzheimer's Disease Association was released in a report that three in five Americans accept the "moderate or high" risk of trying to slow the progression of Alzheimer's. Still, she says it "reduces hope." Memories and Infusion opened clinics in Omaha and Lincoln about a year ago in January. They said patients were surprised that treatment was often not . The Alzheimer's Disease Association report also says 44% of Americans are concerned that insurance won't cover biomarker tests for Alzheimer's Disease. Nebraska legislative bill 253 requires compensation. It went unanimously from the committee.

