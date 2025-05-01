Medical: What does “heart-stretched” mean?

Dr. Alison Chetren, director of breast imaging and radiology at Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania, places patients on mammograms.

For women over 40, mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early when the disease is most treatable. The mammogram also reveals another important detail. It is whether your breasts are high and may benefit from additional breast cancer screening.

Pennsylvania Health News

“It's normal to have thick breasts. That means your breasts contain more tissue than fat.” Dr. Alison Chetrenbreast imaging in radiology subjects Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Pennsylvania and Professor of Radiology Pennsylvania Medical University. “However, for women with dense breasts, a mammogram alone may not be enough to detect breast cancer.”

reason? Women with extremely dense breasts are 4-6 times more likely to develop breast cancer than women with undense breasts. Breast cancer is more difficult to detect even in dense breast tissue.

What is a thick breast?

The breast contains fat and fibrous tissue – fibrous material and milk-producing glands. Each woman's breast has a different proportion of fat and fibrotic tissue, Chetren said. Breast density is described in one of four different categories.

Dark breasts: Mainly fibre tissue

Mainly fibre tissue Unevenly thick breast tissue: Most of the tissues contain fat

Most of the tissues contain fat Scattered fibrous bone density: Mainly fatty tissue

Mainly fatty tissue Dark breasts: Mainly fat

Approximately 40% of women aged 40-74 have dense breasts. Genetics is the biggest reason. I don't know if your breasts are dense based on how they look or feel. Only imaging tests can be checked. On the mammogram, the dense breast tissue appears white, but the fat appears gray, Chetrun said.

Why is dense breasts linked to the risk of breast cancer?

Breast cancer is more common, but it is difficult to spot in dense breasts. Over 70% of breast cancer occur in dense breast tissue. With very thick breasts, up to 50% of cancer can be overlooked.

“In a mammogram, both the dense tissue and the mass appear white, so the suspected mass can be hidden in the dense tissue,” Chetren said. “Dense breast tissue causes masking effects, making it difficult for radiologists to read effectively like a mammogram that finds snowballs in a snowstorm.”

Breast cancer in women with dense breasts also tends to progress more and require broader treatment, Chetrun said.

How can I know if my heart is strong?

Since September 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration has requested mammogram reports to inform patients whether their breasts are dense.

“Patients will now be able to communicate with their providers, make joint decisions, and have important information to advocate for themselves,” he said. Jang ShenResearcher of Pennsylvania Cancer Institute Professor of Surgery and Director of Surgical Results, Research and Quality at Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Some states, including Pennsylvania, have breast density notifications that have been required over the years. Shen received a $100,000 grant from the PA Breast Cancer Coalition in January to study how these state laws affect patient outcomes.

“Our goal is to reveal important insights into how these policies are affecting breast cancer detection and care,” Shen said.

What should I do if my heart is thick?

If you find your heart is thick, you have a choice. “Now you're empowering this information and you can choose what to do with it,” says Chetren.

Shen agrees. “Patients can talk with their clinician about whether they should undergo supplementary screening, which can have downstream effects such as the timeliness of the breast cancer diagnosis, the stage of cancer when diagnosed, treatment and outcomes,” she said.

What other screening options are available?

If your breasts are thick, your doctor may recommend supplemental breast cancer screening. “Supplementary screenings help you find small, invasive cancers that don't have those before they spread,” Chetren said. Early detection can reduce the need for aggressive treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy.

One option is a non-invasive test that uses sound to create detailed 3D images of the breast across automated breast ultrasound. When automated whole breast ultrasound is used in mammography, breast cancer detection is improved by 35.7% with mammography alone.

This screening test is different from diagnostic breast ultrasound. This is used to examine anomalies found in previous tests. Diagnostic breast ultrasound gives doctors a more clear situation of mass and other changes, helping them and their patients decide on the best treatment. Diagnostic mammograms can also be used to explore abnormal findings.

Breast MRI is similarly recommended for women with a very high risk of breast cancer based on genetics, family history, or health history.

“Consult your doctor about your options, and together, you can make an informed decision,” Chetren said.

Related content:

Medical A weekly health news feature created by Penn State Health. The article features the expertise of faculty, physicians and staff and is designed to provide timely and relevant health information to a wide range of audiences.