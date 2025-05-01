We are often asked whether artificial sweeteners are safer than regular sugar. As these substances have been around for a very recent period, research on their long-term effects is growing, although limited.

Artificial sweeteners are ubiquitous. I believe that many people choose the low risk version of the soft drink they like, “Zero,” but is that true?

This article discusses the research behind the consumption of these sweeteners and the risk of stroke and dementia.

The researchers have published a study that follows 2,888 patients aged 45 and older to determine whether they have developed a stroke. Similarly, 1,484 patients over the age of 60 were followed for the onset of dementia. They examined “recent consumption” and cumulative consumption of sugar and artificially sweetened drinks by undergoing multiple tests of patients.

Artificially sweetened drinks included saccharin, earthulfame, aspartame, neotami and sucralose. They used questionnaires in exams 5, 6, and 7. These tests were conducted between 1991 and 2001. They began monitoring the onset of stroke or dementia, starting with Exam 7, and lasted for 10 years. They also compared these participants to those who drank sugary drinks, such as soft drinks and fruit juices. They were asked how often they consumed, on average, one glass, bottle or can of each sweet drink item throughout the previous year.

In short, the results revealed that people with high intake of artificial sweeteners are at higher risk for stroke, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. They compared it with sugar-subscribed drinks that were not associated with an increased risk of stroke or dementia.

The study, published in 2017, was unique in that up until then, there were no other studies that increased the risk of dementia for all causes, including Alzheimer's disease, using artificially sweetened drinks daily.

However, each study has its limitations. Participants were asked to remember their intake over the course of the year.

Many experienced doctors know that patients often underestimate the use of substances they know. Furthermore, it may be difficult for such patients to remember the exact details.

Furthermore, artificially sweetened drinks are likely to be consumed by patients who already suffer from diabetes, which in itself is recognized as another risk factor for dementia. Participants were selected from the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort, which is primarily of European descent, limiting their inclusion and application potential for minority. Furthermore, because these researchers followed and observed these patients, they cannot argue that they have established the direct causes and effects of the use of artificial sweeteners and the increased risk of stroke and dementia. This study allows us to conclude at best correlations.

Previous edits mentioned the amount of research linking strokes and the increased risk of developing dementia later. In July 2024, the Lancet Committee on Dementia Prevention, Intervention, and Care detailed 14 risk factors that affect the individual risk of dementia.

Three of these factors, diabetes, hypertension, and high LDL, are correlated with stroke. Sugar is involved in the development of diabetes and is limited to increased calorie intake associated with the development of heart disease. An increased risk of heart disease inevitably leads to an increased risk of stroke. Over time, multiple strokes can cause multi-injection dementia, which is increasingly diagnosed in populations.

Research is vast and ongoing to assess the potential effects of artificial sweeteners. Our understanding continues to evolve regarding the possible harmful effects of these less understood ingredients. It may be best to pay attention to which drinks you consume and which ingredients are included.

Dr. Nazin Jamal is a hospitalist at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.