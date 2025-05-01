Health
Sweet alternative: Is it safer than sugar?
We are often asked whether artificial sweeteners are safer than regular sugar. As these substances have been around for a very recent period, research on their long-term effects is growing, although limited.
Artificial sweeteners are ubiquitous. I believe that many people choose the low risk version of the soft drink they like, “Zero,” but is that true?
This article discusses the research behind the consumption of these sweeteners and the risk of stroke and dementia.
The researchers have published a study that follows 2,888 patients aged 45 and older to determine whether they have developed a stroke. Similarly, 1,484 patients over the age of 60 were followed for the onset of dementia. They examined “recent consumption” and cumulative consumption of sugar and artificially sweetened drinks by undergoing multiple tests of patients.
Artificially sweetened drinks included saccharin, earthulfame, aspartame, neotami and sucralose. They used questionnaires in exams 5, 6, and 7. These tests were conducted between 1991 and 2001. They began monitoring the onset of stroke or dementia, starting with Exam 7, and lasted for 10 years. They also compared these participants to those who drank sugary drinks, such as soft drinks and fruit juices. They were asked how often they consumed, on average, one glass, bottle or can of each sweet drink item throughout the previous year.
In short, the results revealed that people with high intake of artificial sweeteners are at higher risk for stroke, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. They compared it with sugar-subscribed drinks that were not associated with an increased risk of stroke or dementia.
The study, published in 2017, was unique in that up until then, there were no other studies that increased the risk of dementia for all causes, including Alzheimer's disease, using artificially sweetened drinks daily.
However, each study has its limitations. Participants were asked to remember their intake over the course of the year.
Many experienced doctors know that patients often underestimate the use of substances they know. Furthermore, it may be difficult for such patients to remember the exact details.
Furthermore, artificially sweetened drinks are likely to be consumed by patients who already suffer from diabetes, which in itself is recognized as another risk factor for dementia. Participants were selected from the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort, which is primarily of European descent, limiting their inclusion and application potential for minority. Furthermore, because these researchers followed and observed these patients, they cannot argue that they have established the direct causes and effects of the use of artificial sweeteners and the increased risk of stroke and dementia. This study allows us to conclude at best correlations.
Previous edits mentioned the amount of research linking strokes and the increased risk of developing dementia later. In July 2024, the Lancet Committee on Dementia Prevention, Intervention, and Care detailed 14 risk factors that affect the individual risk of dementia.
Three of these factors, diabetes, hypertension, and high LDL, are correlated with stroke. Sugar is involved in the development of diabetes and is limited to increased calorie intake associated with the development of heart disease. An increased risk of heart disease inevitably leads to an increased risk of stroke. Over time, multiple strokes can cause multi-injection dementia, which is increasingly diagnosed in populations.
Research is vast and ongoing to assess the potential effects of artificial sweeteners. Our understanding continues to evolve regarding the possible harmful effects of these less understood ingredients. It may be best to pay attention to which drinks you consume and which ingredients are included.
Dr. Nazin Jamal is a hospitalist at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pbcommercial.com/news/2025/may/01/sweet-substitutes-safer-than-sugar/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British Reform Reform when the Conservative Party loses its seat: 4 local election takeout
- Opening of the vizhinjam port, PM Modis slide to the opposition: this will give white nights | India News
- KCA suspends Sreesanth for three years, looking for legal steps against Sanju Samson's father for false comments | Cricket -Nieuws
- Senator Wicker at Trump's budget request: the president's advisers “apparently did not listen”
- Polda Metro began to investigate the accusations of fake diploma of Jokowi, a certain number of witnesses will be examined
- How the Xbox price hikes could impact you. #Xbox #Gaming #BBCNews
- Army to hold the 250th anniversary parade on Trump's birthday at DC
- Virginia Women's Tennis | Virginia wipes FDU to continue to the second round of the NCAA
- Motion sickness and the causes of ways to avoid it: Japanese experts share travel season tips
- The United States is making an effort to end the war in Ukraine. The discussions seem favorable to Russia, but mixed signals emerge
- Will Nigel Farage be the next prime minister?
- PM Modi continues to avoid manipur; Amit Shah a great failure, explains the congress The 2nd anniversary of ethnic conflicts