



The Secretary of Health and Human Services and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are supporting the measles vaccine after a visit to West Texas. Kansas reported nine new measles cases, all appearing from the same county, bringing the state's total to 46.

The outbreak is concentrated in southwestern Kansas and primarily affects unvaccinated children.

Kansas has the third highest measles incident in the United States, after Texas and New Mexico.

Health officials recommend two doses, one or two doses for adults, depending on risk factors. Public health officials reported nine measles cases in Kansas after not recording new cases a week ago. State data shows that all nine new cases are in the same county, with eight patients being children and at least eight patients not being vaccinated. Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported On April 30th, Kansas had 46 measles cases statewide. This is up from 37 cases as of April 23rd and April 16th report. Hospitalization was reported due to the outbreak of Kansas measles, but no death was found. Nationwide, as of April 24, there were a total of 884 confirmed cases of measles in 30 jurisdictions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These cases resulted in 94 hospitalizations and three deaths. The two deaths were children in the unvaccinated grades of Texas, and the other was an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico. Kansas has the incident in the CDC data and third in the state behind 663 in New Mexico and 66 in New Mexico. Associated Press Report. Where are the examples of measles in Kansas? All cases of measles are found in southwestern Kansas. Located between Dodge City and Garden City, Gray County received the most cases with a nine-increase of 15 from last week's KDHE data. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Haskell County has eight cases, Stephens County has seven cases, and Kiowa County has six cases. There are 1-5 cases each in Finney, Ford, Grant and Morton counties, but KDHE does not report the exact number to protect patient privacy. These statistics have not changed since last week's data. more: “Thank you, Texas”: Kansas currently has the third most measles case in the country Measles mainly affects unvaccinated children In Kansas, measles is primarily affecting unvaccinated children. Of the 46 cases, 8 are adults and 14 are infants up to the age of four. This is a second MMR vaccine dose, but 24 people range from 5 to 17 years of age. This is an increase in 1 adult and 8 children since last week. At least 39 patients had not been vaccinated, starting at age 31 a week ago. Three patients have been vaccinated for age, while one patient has not been vaccinated due to age. The vaccination status of the three patients was not confirmed from the two patients a week ago. more: Amidst the outbreak of measles, the governor promotes the MMR vaccine: “This is not political” Kansas public health officials recommend the MMR vaccine Public health officials recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine for children. This recommends that you administer the first dose at 12-15 months and the second dose at age 4-6 before enrolling in school. It is usually recommended that adults get a single dose. Due to the high risk of exposure and transmission, two doses are recommended for adults participating in healthcare and higher education. For counties that are part of the measles outbreak and surrounding counties, KDHE recommends early doses of the MMR vaccine. Also known as the infant dose, the dose is recommended for babies aged 6-11 months. For county children older than 12 months and not vaccinated, KDHE recommends “do one dose immediately and follow a second dose at least 28 days later.” Children over 12 months old who have already acquired the first dose should “receive an early second dose.” Kdhe also advises teens and adults who have been previously vaccinated at one dose to receive a second dose. Jason Alatidd is a state reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can contact us via email [email protected]. Follow him with x @jason_alatidd.

