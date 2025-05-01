



We have come a long way to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) that extends lifespan. In 2008, the average life expectancy for CF patients was only 26 years. Today, patients can live up to their 60s. The progress has been amazing, but there is no cure yet. CF is attributed to mutations in a single gene encoding the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance receptor (CFTR). This means that gene therapy delivered to the lungs as an inhalable package may be an option. Several research institutes and startups work in this field, including the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). There are over 2000 mutations in the CFTR gene, which can lead to the CF disease phenotype. UCLA physician scientist Brigitte Gomperts (associate director of translational research at the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center and expert in pulmonary medicine), Donald Kohn (experts on microbiology, immunology, molecular genetics, and Cell and Gene Therapis), and Pedechers and Pedecress (experts on Pedechers and Pedechers and Pedecress) are collaborating to explore a gene editing approach designed to make small edits to individual disease-causing mutations, and a potential “all-in-one strategy” to correct mutations that cause all CFTRs to be inserted into them. We talked to them and learned more about their work. Our work so far has focused on leveraging the collective expertise of interdisciplinary teams. Dr. Gomperts is leading an effort to provide the most possibilities for therapeutic gene correction and to identify long-lived stem cell populations in the human airways that work to advance organoid models that mimic the areas of the airways in which these cells reside. Kohn's Lab focuses on the gene editing reagents needed to correct mutations that cause CF, and Dr. Jonas and his team are leveraging advances in nanotechnology and bioengineering to design nanoparticle transport containers that can package these reagents and promote transport by gomperts to airway stem cell groups. We will also benefit from the collaboration with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Therapeutics Lab and the collaboration with Dr. Beate Illek of UC San Diego. Effective inhalation delivery into the dysfunctional airways of CF patients presents some considerable challenges. The pathophysiology of CF leads to mutations that lead to defective CFTR activity, regulating salt balance in different epithelial layers of the patient. This maladaptive activity prevents the mucus ciliary epithelium of the airway from establishing a normal protective supply layer, which leads to the formation of thick, dehydrated mucus. As this mucus accumulates, patients develop frequent infections and irreparable damage in the form of progressive lung scars. If this mucus layer can be avoided, it is necessary to ensure that the nanoparticles and their gene-edited cargo reach certain long-lived cells in the airways and provide the best chance of permanent treatment if they are modified. Existing nanoparticle-based delivery strategies demonstrate delivery efficacy and tropicality to the lungs, but are not programmed to target specific cell populations in the airways. While we compare this specificity problem with targeting to having the ability to reach a specific city or postcode in lung tissue, for gene therapy solutions, we need to bring the capabilities of nanocarriers into the next step so that they can reach a specific street and home address. We are working on a strategy to decorate nanoparticles with a variety of biomolecules that allow for targeting and internalizing airway stem cells. We also examined in parallel the integration of soap-like molecules that can allow particles to penetrate the thick mucus barrier that coats the CF airways, and then temporarily destroy the airway epithelial layer to expose stem cells that need to be modified for long-term therapeutic effects. For inhalable delivery, we want the nanoparticles to remain stable as they pass through the airway as a mist made up of suspension of sprayed droplets. We are considering various spray strategies and droplet compositions that effectively reach the area of ​​the airway you want to target. Techniques that can help accelerate advances in clinical practice in CF gene therapy include: i) A gene editing tool that allows for more efficient and reliable insertion of constructs large enough to accommodate the entire CFTR gene. ii) A solution that addresses the delivery specificity issues discussed above and efficiently and rigorously achieves effective correction of long-lived airway stem cells. An important requirement for these technologies is to identify solutions that provide opportunities to improve access and improve widespread CF gene therapy. There have been significant advances in developing medications to modulate the activity of defective CFTRs that altered the care of many patients with CF. Unfortunately, these treatments only work with certain common CF mutations. Although 80-90% of patients can improve quality of life and increase overall survival rates, approximately 10% of patients have CFTR mutations that do not respond to modulator therapy. These rare CFTR mutations tend to be more common in historically underrepresented groups, highlighting the need to develop widely applicable gene therapy solutions that are quickly and easily accessible to patients in need. We hope that interdisciplinary efforts like ours will ultimately encourage other groups to join the CF research community and contribute to our collective goal of establishing gene therapy tools that provide robust and definitive treatments for CF.

