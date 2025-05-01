Will pharmacists help accelerate HPV vaccine intake and eliminate cervical cancer?

Pharmacists have already offered flu vaccines in several European countries. Now some are ready for new challenges to engage with the public when it comes to HPV vaccination. Convenient access and the opportunity to ask questions from trustworthy health professionals makes community pharmacists an attractive option for the public.

influenza Vaccines are the vaccines most commonly delivered in community pharmacies, but against vaccines COVID-19 (COVID-19), Pneumococcal disease and RSV Available at pharmacies in some countries. Pharmacists can also be at higher risk if they regularly come into contact with people with chronic illnesses and are infected with several respiratory illnesses.

Many pharmacists are interested Going furtherBy providing Vaccines against HPV. This could potentially protect more people from preventable cancer – – And help me Ends cervical cancer Within generation. Europe is aiming to reach 90% vaccination rate By 2030, there will be progress among adolescent girls Mixed. Some countries have already reached this goal, while others There are people who should do it.

Important facts about HPV vaccines

Causes of human papillomavirus (HPV) Cervical cancersimilarly Head and neck cancer And genital warts. largely People are exposed to HPV At some point in their lives, but many are I don't notice of Risk of virus or cancer.

HPV vaccines protect against the most dangerous types of viruses. Recommended for adolescent girls in all European countries. Health authorities in most European countries also recommend vaccines for adolescent boys.

The vaccine was previously offered as a two-dose course. WHO says a single dose schedule is now offered Solid Protection It encourages some countries to change schedules for cervical cancer. (See local government advice or check out our national vaccine calendar ECDC Vaccine Schedule. )

Viruses are often removed by the body naturally. But it may stay in the body for several years and cause cancer – – Or decades – – After the original infection.

Vaccines are generally given to adolescence before people are likely to be exposed to the virus. This means it will take time to see the full impact of the HPV vaccine. However, there are already clear indications in that case HPV-related precancer has collapsed Significantly. In the UK, Cervical cancer cases have decreased by 90%.

The vaccine works.

Mild side effects

It is important to note that HPV vaccines have many of the same mild side effects as other vaccines. These include pain and redness in the arm that was given the injection. This discomfort passes after a day or two.

After receiving the vaccine, people are generally asked to sit and rest for 15 minutes in case they feel sick. Some people experience slight temperatures depending on the vaccine that can be managed using paracetamol or ibuprofen. Severe allergic reactions are extremely rare.

Pharmacists are a reliable source of advice. (image: Getty dropped ))

The challenge of dealing with incorrect information

Vaccine misinformation is a major challenge. Intake of HPV vaccines has been affected by the spread of inaccurate information. This affects the long-term goal of eliminating cervical cancer.

in Japan in 2013false rumors have spread across social media about the safety of HPV vaccines. Some parents have opted out of HPV vaccination on behalf of their children. These rumors are unfounded, but they have affected vaccination rates in several European countries.

What were these unfounded rumors?

Two specific claims have been made about the vaccine. these Unfounded The rumors falsely suggested a link between complex local pain syndrome (CRPS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Why the confusion?

CRPS and pots are very rare, but very rare, conditions that can affect teenagers. The HPV vaccine is given to teenagers, and some wonder if there is a connection.

Are the concerns reasonable?

I understood the concern, but there was no basis for it. There is no causal relationship between HPV vaccines and CRPS and POTS symptoms.

How do you know?

Independent experts from the European Medicine Agency looked at the proportion of these conditions in teenagers who had the vaccine. They compared this to teenagers who had no vaccine. The pot and CRP ratios were the same in both groups.

Is HPV vaccine safe?

yes. HPV vaccines are used in 140 countries all over the world. Over 200 million HPV vaccines have been administered over the past 20 years, and a large amount of safety data has been collected. National and international health officials are united in their view that HPV vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent viruses that are extremely dangerous and cause cancer.

Patient Stories: The Battle of a Woman to Save the Next Generation Laura Brennan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016. The following year, after receiving treatment, she began planning her future, which was “cancer-free.” But just a few months later, the cancer returned and everything changed. Laura was dedicated to raising awareness of Ireland's cervical cancer and HPV vaccines. All of Europe. At the time, Ireland's HPV vaccination rates fell due to unfounded rumors about vaccine safety. Thanks to Laura's well-known work and a group of dedicated medical professionals and supporters, vaccine intakes began to increase. After her death in 2019, #Thankyolaurara grew the trend on Twitter, and the Irish National Broadcasting Station produced a film about her life. read more: Thank you, Laura

How can a medical professional defeat cervical cancer?

Depending on your age, gender, and cultural background, conversations about HPV vaccination can be more complicated than, for example, discussions about influenza vaccination. All vaccinators should be prepared and trained for any challenges that may arise.

Pharmacists can help eliminate cervical cancer by supporting HPV vaccinations along with doctors and nurses. Community pharmacists are well suited to answer questions from adolescents and their parents about the safety of vaccines and the importance of being protected.

Today's generation of young people is looking forward to the much lower cervical cervix of the population. However, only countries with strong vaccine ingestion will eliminate this catastrophic disease.

How do pharmacy students play a role?

Every year EPSAThere will be a dedicated Awareness Week campaign across the Member Association, with the Education Division and Public Health Coordinator Mark Europe Vaccination Week.

Through social media, webinars, educational materials and local initiatives, student pharmacists are raising awareness of the importance of vaccines, including HPV vaccines, among 44 member associations in 36 countries representing thousands of pharmacy students in Europe.

These efforts reflect the EPSA's commitment to supporting future pharmacists in vaccination, countering misinformation and becoming active advocates for contributing to public health at both national and European levels.

Training and Support

The EPSA encourages National Health and Pharmacy Regulators to expand the role of community pharmacists in HPV vaccination. With proper training and clear policy support, pharmacists and future pharmacists can become key players in protecting young people from preventable cancer.

“Drug dispensary students are key partners in enhancing vaccine trust and accessibility,” says Ljupka, EPSA Public Health Coordinator. “Through our annual campaign and ongoing advocacy, we aim to provide future pharmacists with the knowledge and communication skills to support public health goals, including the elimination of HPV-related cancers.”

What can you do?