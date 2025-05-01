2025 Illinois Measles Incident: Health officials report the first measles incident in Cook County this year.

Chicago (WLS) – The Chicago Department of Public Health and Cook County Public Health have identified the first two cases of measles in Cook County this year, the agency said Wednesday evening.

Possible measles exposure included Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. There was two days at Terminal 1, where passengers may have been exposed last week, but officials are now asking doctors to call unvaccinated people who weren't there at the time.

One case is an adult who is a resident of suburban Cook County and has an unknown vaccination status, health officials said. They went to a local hospital on Monday, officials said.

Another case is an adult Chicago resident who traveled internationally to O'Hare Airport in early April, officials said. The person administered one dose before the MMR vaccine. The person developed a rash on Friday and has been in quarantine at home since being diagnosed.

“It's really important to make sure they're vaccinated, and if they have questions or concerns about their vaccination status, they should talk to their primary care provider,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi, at the Cook County Public Health Department.

The Health Department shared time with the following locations on potential public exposure points:

– April 21: Chicago Public Library – Independent Branch, 4024 N. Elston Ave.

– April 21: Delicious fitting, 3939 W. Irving Park Road

– April 22nd: O'Hare Airport, 10am to 8pm, especially Terminal 1

– April 23rd: O'Hare Airport, 10am to 8pm, especially Terminal 1

– Friday: Aldi. 7235 39th St., Lyons, 10am to 12:30pm

– Sunday: Shell. 3901 S. Harlem Ave., Stickney, 10am to 12:30pm

– Monday: Mobile, 2945 S. Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, 10:20am to 1pm

The two cases are the first Cook County case of the year, but not the last.

“I wouldn't be surprised if there are rising cases that are related or not related to these two individuals,” Dr. Nicholas Cozzi said Rush University Medical Center.

Those who may have been exposed should inform their health care provider if they are unsure about their vaccination status. Healthcare providers will determine if symptoms develop when they are tested.

“Around 95% of cases are individuals who have not been vaccinated,” said Dr. Cozzi.

If an exposed person develops symptoms, she or she must notify her healthcare provider or facility before going to the medical department or emergency department to ensure special arrangements for other patients or medical staff to prevent exposure.

“Most people are vaccinated from measles on a daily basis in childhood and are not at high risk. The best protection against measles is vaccination. Two MMR vaccines are 97% effective against measles and generally provide lifelong immunity,” health officials said.

See: RFK Jr. says the MMR vaccine is “the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the state's first case of measles last week in 2025.

The patient is an adult from southern Illinois.

The outbreak in Chicago earlier last year caused 67 cases.

Earlier this month, Indiana health officials announced at least six cases in Allen County, located in the area around Fort Wayne.

Related: The new measles dashboard will allow the public to track vaccination rates at Illinois schools

Measles is highly contagious and spreads when infected people sneeze or cough.

Illinois officials said the risk of measles infection in the general public in Illinois remains low.

Those planning an international trip should confirm that they received two MMRs at least two weeks prior to the trip, or have other evidence of immunity.

The local health department is working together to identify and notify people who may have been exposed.

“Despite the fact that two doses of MMR vaccines can prevent that, we are experiencing a revival of measles in the United States. Misinformation has contributed to a decline in vaccination rates and has driven the recent outbreak.

Where to get vaccinated

To book a measles vaccination at Cook County Medical Health Center in Chicago or suburban Cook County, call 833-308-1988.

Individuals without a vaccine connection without a health care provider are encouraged to contact Cook County Health at 833-308-1988 to schedule an appointment for vaccination.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) will provide FreemMR vaccinations to those who need them regardless of their insurance situation and through the ATDPH vaccination clinic from the city. Walk-in is welcome, but we highly recommend you sign up. Create an account and register for bookinggetvaxchi.chicago.govOr by calling the clinic.

visit cookcountypublichealth.org/communable-diseases/measles For more information.