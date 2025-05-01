Health
Health experts warn of the next pandemic, saying leaders must prepare for H5N1


- Health experts have warned about another potential pandemic due to the H5N1 avian flu.
- The virus shocking birds and mammals spread to the United States, causing serious poultry losses.
- Avian influenza has caused more than 70 human cases worldwide, including one death in the US
Health experts are caveat Global Leader Preparing Another pandemic As H5N1 bird flu It threatens to spread to humans.
Global Virus Networka coalition of virologists, Analysis published Lancet Regional Health-Americas on H5N1 promotes behavior during the development of Avian Flu. The group warned the government to prepare by increasing surveillance, implementing biosecurity measures and preparing for potential human-to-human transmission.
“Understanding the current landscape of H5N1 infections is important for effective prevention and response,” said Dr. Sten H. Vermund, GVN's chief medical officer and dean of the USF Health College of Public Health at the University of South Florida. “The ability of the virus to infect both animals and humans is combined with recent genetic changes, highlighting the importance of aggressive surveillance and rapid response measures.”
Here's what you need to know about the Michigan State Report and H5N1:
What is bird flu?
H5N1 bird flu According to the species of influenza that infects birds and mammals, including humans. World Health Organization.
What are the symptoms of avian flu? Are they the same as seasonal influenza?
Unlike influenza, which primarily affects humans, avian influenza appears to be a seasonal virus. It can be directly contacted by an infected bird with other animals or humans or spread through another host.
According to Centers for Disease Control, Avian influenza can infect household pets such as cats and dogs when exposed to diseased or dead birds, dairy cows, or other infected animals.
Avian flu symptoms Human, according to Cleveland Clinic, include:
These symptoms can be mild or severe. Recent cases of avian flu in the United States have caused pink eyes and mild respiratory symptoms.
Is avian flu a new disease?
The virus has been circulating in wild birds for a while. There are several subtypes of avian influenza. The most risky currently poses is the H5N1 virus.
According to the CDC, the terminology “Chicken plague” It was first used in Europe in 1878, but the disease is thought to have already existed long ago. The first outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the United States was in the fall and winter of 1924-25 in the bird market in New York City.
2009, H1N1 The virus has appeared in the US. This is a combination of pigs, birds and human flu, which has not been seen before.
By May 2019, there had been 861 human cases and 455 deaths of H5N1 virus infection in 17 countries since November 2003.
Did the virus cause infection in the US?
According to GVN, the virus has infected nearly 1,000 herds of dairy cows in more than 70 human cases worldwide.
The group said the US poultry industry is at serious risk as the virus has been detected in all 50 states and Canada. Since 2022, more than 168 million poultry have been lost in the US due to the virus.
In February, Nevada reported it The first human case H5N1, a dairy worker infected with a dairy cow in Churchill County.
Are Michigan poultry and livestock infected?
Yes, Michigan Livestock and poultry Producers are affected.
February, Michigan Department of Natural Resources It reported that more than 300 wild birds were found to have died in five counties.
2024, almost 6.5 million chickens He was killed at a commercial facility in Ionia County after it occurred at Green Meadows Organic in Herbrack, the country's 10th largest egg producer.
In January there were 10-12 geese He's dead Avian flu was suspected at the pond at Williamston Mobile Home Park. December 2024, cat food maker Northwest Naturals recall The cat's posthumous food was connected to a batch of avian flu-contaminated feed.
It's not just Wild birds Affected commercial operations. Avian influenza was detected in a in March Backyard flock Monroe County – and Arcona, Ingham, Eaton, Wayne Oakland County.
What do health groups claim?
“We advocate community-driven strategies to ensure successful vaccine implementation when necessary, if necessary,” said Christian Bréchot, Vice Chair of GVN's Board of Directors, Director of Microbiomes Institute, and Senior Associate Dean for Global Affairs Studies at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. “The H5N1 situation calls for greater vigilance and cooperation across the public health sector. Early detection and robust surveillance are important to prevent further spread.”
The Union advocates
- Humans who work with them through increased surveillance of animals,
- Faster genomic data sharing between countries;
- Improved farm biosecurity through personal protective equipment and strict farm cleaning protocols.
- Planning for the deployment of tests for farm workers;
- Strengthen public health infrastructure through increased funding and support for response mechanisms
- Investing in phenotypic predictions from genetic data will better detect important characteristics of the virus than testing genome sequences alone
- Investing in rapid vaccine development focused on farm workers
- Planning the deployment of vaccines and therapeutic drugs
- Plans to enable rapid clinical research to evaluate new strains, vaccines and treatments
- International collaboration to track data, share research, and prepare for threats
