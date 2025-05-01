Two Chicago-area adults infected with measles amid the resurrection of the disease





I've been worried so far about the impact of RFK Jr. on HHS RFK Jr. A red flag reluctant to support the measles vaccine has risen amid the fatal outbreak. Two Chicago area residents have been diagnosed with measles.

The vaccination status was unknown and I went to a Chicago area hospital for help.

The other traveled internationally and only got one dose of the vaccine. Two Chicago area residents have been diagnosed with measles, health officials say. New cases add to the rise in measles revival nationwide, which has infected more than 880 people. Mainly children – In 29 states since January, according to Latest counts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most cases are concentrated in west Texas, where a months-long outbreak spreads to nearby states; Even in Mexico next door. No measles cases have been reported in Wisconsin this year, but health officials in some states believe it's only a matter of time before residents get infected. Cases in the Chicago area represent the closest identified cases this year to the Milwaukee area. One of the two new cases is an adult in Cook County, a suburban Cook County who sought care at a hospital on April 28th, in which she had unknown vaccination status. News Release issued on April 30th Chicago Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health. The other is an adult Chicago resident who developed a rash on April 25th. The person previously received a single dose of measles, mumps, or MMR vaccine and traveled internationally to O'Hare Airport in early April. Health officials recommend that travelers ensure they receive two MMR vaccines at least two weeks prior to their trip. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Measles caused by the virus spreads into the air and is highly contagious. It is characterized by a rash that spreads over the face and body, but other symptoms such as fever, cough and runny nose usually precede the rash a few days ago. Mayo Clinic. In the release, health officials in Chicago and Cook County didn't believe how or where it was believed that the two residents had contracts for measles. The Chicago area health department is working to identify people who may have been exposed and has released a list of public places where exposure may have occurred. April 21st, 3939 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago.

O'Hare Airport, especially Terminal 1, from 10am to 8pm on April 22nd and 23rd.

Aldi, 7235 39th St., Lyons, Lyons, Illinois, April 25th, 10am to 12:30pm

Shell, 3901 S. Harlem Avenue, Stickney, Illinois, April 27th, 10am to 12:30pm.

Mobile, 2945 S. Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois, 10:20am to 1pm April 28th. Wisconsin health officials warn that Wisconsin is at risk for an outbreak of measles similar to the spread of measles in Texas, given that parts of the state have very low vaccination rates. A press conference with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is controversial A press conference with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., held in the Arizona Legislature on April 8, 2025, challenged questions about measles. Kirsten Johnson, executive director of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said: During Q&A in early April. Last year, less than 85% of Wisconsin kindergarteners were the latest in measles vaccines, compared to almost 93% of kindergarteners across the country. CDC Report. Only Idaho and Alaska reported low vaccination rates against measles, but other states did not submit complete data. Measles can cause serious illness in young children. In severe cases, the disease can cause life-threatening complications such as brain swelling and pneumonia.

