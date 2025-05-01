



The American Heart Association urges everyone to know about stroke warning signs and quick measures to prevent stroke. Approximately 800,000 people in the United States suffer strokes each year, and up to 80% can be preventable due to healthy lifestyle changes and risk factors screening. In May, known as American Stroke Month, a division of the American Heart Association raised national awareness that strokes are largely preventable, treatable and susceptible to beat. Strokes can occur in anyone, even in young people. There are signs and risk factors you should know to protect yourself. If you see hanging faces, weak arms, or difficulty with audio, it's time to call 911. Explore what warning signs can see, feel or hear in an interactive, fast experience. Understand your risk factors and ask your doctor how to prevent a stroke. Hypertension is a major cause of stroke and a controllable risk factor. Stroke recovery is within reach. Track your health, medication and more with the Heart & Stroke Helper app for stroke survivors and caregivers. A stroke occurs when normal blood flow in the brain is interrupted. If the brain parts do not get the oxygen-rich blood they need, those cells will die. Rapid identification and treatment of stroke improves survival and recovery potential. Use acronyms quickly to identify the most common signs of stroke. Please droop your face – is one side of your face hanging or is it paralyzed? Have people smile. Is that person's smile uneven? Arm relaxation – Is one arm weak or paralyzed? Ask someone to lift their arms. Does one arm float below? Audio difficulty – Is the speech unclear or difficult to understand? Ask people to repeat simple sentences like “The Sky is Blue.” Time to Call 911 – If you notice any of these symptoms, even if you leave, you will still call 911 and go to the hospital immediately. Quick action can save lives. Most of the strokes can prevent the following most: Manage your blood pressure – Lowering your blood pressure reduces your risk of stroke. According to the 2025 American Heart Association Statistical Update, almost half of American adults suffer from hypertension, and many people don't know about it.

Living a healthy lifestyle – Eating well, staying active, quitting smoking and managing stress all helps reduce the risk of stroke. Association's It provides important steps to improve and maintain cardiovascular and brain health.

Monitoring Health Status – Conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AFIB), diabetes, and high cholesterol increase the risk of stroke. Work with healthcare providers to manage them.

Reduces the risk of a second stroke. Nearly one in four survivors suffer another stroke, as they do not know the cause of the initial stroke. Testing to identify causes and identify additional risk factors can help you and your healthcare team develop a plan to prevent something else. This American Stroke Month will take action and inspire change by learning about stroke signs and talking to your healthcare team to manage your risk factors.

