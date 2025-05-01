



The enduring mood and exercise effects of psilocybin Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by uncontrolled movements due to abnormal brain activity, affecting approximately 1 million Americans. Medications like levodopa can relieve symptoms, but there are no approved treatments that slow the progression or reverse the disease itself. While common early physical symptoms include trembling and foot drag, Bradley said anxiety and depression in patients with no history of mental disorders often precede the onset of motor symptoms for the first time in years. It is unclear why standard medications often do not work well for these patients, but mood changes may be part of the process of neurodegenerative diseases. To test the safety of psilocybin in these patients, the researchers gave seven men and five women a dose of 10 mg to women with mild to moderate Parkinson's disease, and two weeks later a higher dose of 25 mg. Patients completed psychotherapy sessions before and after psilocybin – a total of eight sessions – were assessed for changes in mood, cognitive, and motor function. Almost all participants experienced several adverse events during psilocybin, including anxiety, nausea and increased blood pressure, but these were not as severe as they required medical intervention. Participants showed significant improvements in mood, cognitive, and motor symptoms on both weekly and month follow-up appointments. The team again assessed participants' mood three months after the psilocybin session and found that they still had a significant improvement. The researchers proposed various explanations for the improvement. The beneficial effects of psilocybin on the patient's mood can lead to better cognitive and motor functions. For example, people feel better, which helps them to socialize and become more active. Another theory is that psilocybin can provide relief from multiple symptoms of the disease by reducing inflammation and promoting neuroplasticity. It is the growth and reconnection of brain cells involved in the regulation of mood, cognition, and movement. Expansion into an unchanging territory The results of this pilot study were promising enough for researchers to conduct larger, randomized controlled trials at UCSF and enroll larger and diverse patient groups. The second study incorporates non-invasive brain stimulation, neuroimaging, and other tools to understand how psilocybin affects inflammation and neuroplasticity. It includes Yale University's second site with the aim of registering 100 participants. The work will be funded by the same anonymous donor that paid the safety pilot and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease Research. “There are no interventions yet for most brain diseases that change the course of the disease,” said the senior study author. Joshua WoolleyMD, Ph.D. , Associate Professor at UCSF and Director of the TRPR Program. “We can often treat symptoms, but we don't change the trajectory or prevent decline. Now it's beginning to change. These results raise the exciting possibility that psilocybin can help repair the brain.” author: Wernandes Fernandes-Osterhold, MFT, Balzs Szigeti, Ph.D., Meredith A. Block, MD, Katia Llerena, Ph.D., Patrick R. Finley, Pharm, Pharm, Amber McKernan, Amber McKernan, Ba, Andrew D. Funding: The trial was funded by an anonymous donor.

