Global research has linked ultra-processed foods to tens of thousands of preventable deaths each year, particularly in countries like the US and the UK, where consumption rates are high, each year, urgently calls for dietary reform and public health interventions.

study: Early mortality rates due to ultra-positive food consumption in 8 countries. Image credit: Tatjana Baibakova / Shutterstock.com

Recent research in American Journal of Preventive Medicine We investigate the risk of all-cause mortality related to ultra-highly processed foods (UPFS) consumption in eight countries.

What is UPF?

UPF is defined as an industrial formulation containing primarily food-derived substances, synthetic food additives, and negligible whole foods. These energy-dense foods taste very good and are available at low cost, but UPF is usually nutritionally inadequate.

UPF has largely replaced unprocessed or minimally processed foods due to its low cost and widespread availability. UPF consumption has not increased significantly in low- and middle-income countries compared to high-income countries, but the rate of increase in UPF consumption has been reported worldwide.

We consistently report that UPF consumption directly increases the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and certain types of cancer. Similarly, a recent umbrella review, which considers nearly 9.8 million participants, found that UPF adherence is associated with reduced physical and mental health outcomes.

Various modeling approaches have been used to estimate the potential impact of UPF on all-cause and cause-specific non-communicable diseases. Nevertheless, further research is needed to clarify how inadequate macronutrient and micronutrient consumption and how intake of processed meat and sugar-sweetened beverages affects consumer health.

About the research

Researchers in the current study conducted a meta-analysis to assess the dose dependence between UPF consumption and all-cause mortality. Overall adult mortality was also estimated in eight countries with relatively low (Colombia and Brazil), intermediate (Chile and Mexico), and high (Australia, Canada, UK and US) UPF consumption.

A recently published systematic review of UPF consumption and its effects on all-cause deaths was included in the meta-analysis. Only studies that evaluated UPF consumption according to the NOVA classification were included in the analysis.

A total of seven prospective studies in meta-analysis were considered, from which the maximum adjusted mean effect (RR) of UPF consumption was recorded from the random effects meta-analysis model. Pooled relative risk (RR) of all-cause mortality was estimated for every 10% increase in the proportion of UPF.

All-cause mortality rates for each contributing category for each UPF category were considered to assess total energy intake, while the mean or median UPF percentage for each category was considered dose. The fourth quartile represents the highest category of UPF intake.

UPF consumption was stratified by sex using microdata obtained from recent national nutrition surveys in selected countries. Population attribution fraction (PAF) of all-caused early mortality rates between the ages 30 and 69 related to UPF consumption were also determined.

Survey results

A total of 239,982 participants and 14,779 deaths were considered in a dose-response meta-analysis examining the association between UPF dietary share and all-cause mortality. The pooled relative risk (RR) for a 10% increase in UPF in total energy intake was estimated to be 1.027.

The contribution of average UPF to total energy intake varies among all countries considered in this study, with Latin American countries reporting a decline in overall UPF consumption. In Colombia and Brazil, UPF consumption was less than 20% of energy intake, but these estimates increased by 20-30% in Chile and Mexico. A significantly higher percentage of UPF consumption rates was recorded. Recorded in the UK, the US, Australia and Canada.

A wide range of PAFs were observed in selected countries based on average UPF consumption. For example, Colombia, which reported a decline in UPF consumption, was associated with 3.9% PAF, while the UK and the US reported a higher PAF of 14%.

The absolute number of preterm births each year due to UPF consumption was between approximately 2,000 in Chile and 124,000 in the US

Conclusion

The current study reports a linear dose-response association between UPF consumption and all-cause mortality. Each 10% increase in UPF consumption corresponded to a 2.7% increase in the risk of all-cause death.

As the proportion of premature births associated with UPF consumption was greater in countries that adhere to UPF dietary patterns, including the UK and the US, this study findings highlight the important need for more effective, interdisciplinary interventions and policies to reduce UPF consumption to alleviate this global public health problem.