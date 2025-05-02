Health
How many super processed foods are there too many? There is an answer to this study
Global research has linked ultra-processed foods to tens of thousands of preventable deaths each year, particularly in countries like the US and the UK, where consumption rates are high, each year, urgently calls for dietary reform and public health interventions.
study: Early mortality rates due to ultra-positive food consumption in 8 countries. Image credit: Tatjana Baibakova / Shutterstock.com
Recent research in American Journal of Preventive Medicine We investigate the risk of all-cause mortality related to ultra-highly processed foods (UPFS) consumption in eight countries.
What is UPF?
UPF is defined as an industrial formulation containing primarily food-derived substances, synthetic food additives, and negligible whole foods. These energy-dense foods taste very good and are available at low cost, but UPF is usually nutritionally inadequate.
UPF has largely replaced unprocessed or minimally processed foods due to its low cost and widespread availability. UPF consumption has not increased significantly in low- and middle-income countries compared to high-income countries, but the rate of increase in UPF consumption has been reported worldwide.
We consistently report that UPF consumption directly increases the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and certain types of cancer. Similarly, a recent umbrella review, which considers nearly 9.8 million participants, found that UPF adherence is associated with reduced physical and mental health outcomes.
Various modeling approaches have been used to estimate the potential impact of UPF on all-cause and cause-specific non-communicable diseases. Nevertheless, further research is needed to clarify how inadequate macronutrient and micronutrient consumption and how intake of processed meat and sugar-sweetened beverages affects consumer health.
About the research
Researchers in the current study conducted a meta-analysis to assess the dose dependence between UPF consumption and all-cause mortality. Overall adult mortality was also estimated in eight countries with relatively low (Colombia and Brazil), intermediate (Chile and Mexico), and high (Australia, Canada, UK and US) UPF consumption.
A recently published systematic review of UPF consumption and its effects on all-cause deaths was included in the meta-analysis. Only studies that evaluated UPF consumption according to the NOVA classification were included in the analysis.
A total of seven prospective studies in meta-analysis were considered, from which the maximum adjusted mean effect (RR) of UPF consumption was recorded from the random effects meta-analysis model. Pooled relative risk (RR) of all-cause mortality was estimated for every 10% increase in the proportion of UPF.
All-cause mortality rates for each contributing category for each UPF category were considered to assess total energy intake, while the mean or median UPF percentage for each category was considered dose. The fourth quartile represents the highest category of UPF intake.
UPF consumption was stratified by sex using microdata obtained from recent national nutrition surveys in selected countries. Population attribution fraction (PAF) of all-caused early mortality rates between the ages 30 and 69 related to UPF consumption were also determined.
Survey results
A total of 239,982 participants and 14,779 deaths were considered in a dose-response meta-analysis examining the association between UPF dietary share and all-cause mortality. The pooled relative risk (RR) for a 10% increase in UPF in total energy intake was estimated to be 1.027.
The contribution of average UPF to total energy intake varies among all countries considered in this study, with Latin American countries reporting a decline in overall UPF consumption. In Colombia and Brazil, UPF consumption was less than 20% of energy intake, but these estimates increased by 20-30% in Chile and Mexico. A significantly higher percentage of UPF consumption rates was recorded. Recorded in the UK, the US, Australia and Canada.
A wide range of PAFs were observed in selected countries based on average UPF consumption. For example, Colombia, which reported a decline in UPF consumption, was associated with 3.9% PAF, while the UK and the US reported a higher PAF of 14%.
The absolute number of preterm births each year due to UPF consumption was between approximately 2,000 in Chile and 124,000 in the US
Conclusion
The current study reports a linear dose-response association between UPF consumption and all-cause mortality. Each 10% increase in UPF consumption corresponded to a 2.7% increase in the risk of all-cause death.
As the proportion of premature births associated with UPF consumption was greater in countries that adhere to UPF dietary patterns, including the UK and the US, this study findings highlight the important need for more effective, interdisciplinary interventions and policies to reduce UPF consumption to alleviate this global public health problem.
Journal Reference:
- Nilson, EAF, Delpin, FM, Baptized, C. et al. (2025) Early mortality rates due to ultra-highly processed food consumption in 8 countries. American Journal of Preventive Medicine. doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2025.02.018
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250501/How-much-ultra-processed-food-is-too-much-This-study-has-the-answer.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Trump, Nick Saban speaks to graduates of the University of Alabama
- British Reform Reform when the Conservative Party loses its seat: 4 local election takeout
- Opening of the vizhinjam port, PM Modis slide to the opposition: this will give white nights | India News
- KCA suspends Sreesanth for three years, looking for legal steps against Sanju Samson's father for false comments | Cricket -Nieuws
- Senator Wicker at Trump's budget request: the president's advisers “apparently did not listen”
- Polda Metro began to investigate the accusations of fake diploma of Jokowi, a certain number of witnesses will be examined
- How the Xbox price hikes could impact you. #Xbox #Gaming #BBCNews
- Army to hold the 250th anniversary parade on Trump's birthday at DC
- Virginia Women's Tennis | Virginia wipes FDU to continue to the second round of the NCAA
- Motion sickness and the causes of ways to avoid it: Japanese experts share travel season tips
- The United States is making an effort to end the war in Ukraine. The discussions seem favorable to Russia, but mixed signals emerge
- Will Nigel Farage be the next prime minister?