NHS may offer weight loss jabs at pharmacy counters | UK news





Reports say patients can receive weight loss injections from the pharmacy. Drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro are claimed to be available at the counter after a short consultation at the expense of NHS prescriptions. This greatly expands access to these jabs. This is because health services currently limit injections to what is deemed the highest clinical needs.





How Weight Loss Medication Changes We See Obesity

At this point, there is a two-year wait list for NHS Wegovy – and last year, Research by Sky News It showed that the development was happening much slower than planned. Thousands of severely obese people have been denied access to treatment, and doctors have previously claimed that lottery tickets with "soul-destroying" postal codes have appeared. According to the Daily Mail, a multi-million pound deal in the pilot scheme will be stricken by pharmaceutical companies with the aim of issuing prescriptions through chemists and medical centres. These are priced at the same £9.90 as the NHS prescription and are significantly lower than the £150 cost to get these injections personally. However, the report is said to be "speculative" and health experts warn of obesity medications should only be used under medical supervision by qualified individuals.





“Too Good” weight loss pill

A government spokesman said, "As the government moves the NHS from disease to prevention, we will fully consider how these drugs can be made available to more people. "The NHS is already tackling obesity in innovative ways through community care models and digital technologies, and will help us deliver these medicines as part of our rounded care package." Previous estimates from the National Institutes of Health (NICE) suggest that 3.4 million people in the UK can benefit from weight loss injections. However, last December, NICE said these jabs were only available to 220,000 patients in the NHS over the first three years. Read more about Sky News:

“I need weight loss pills, but I can't get it.”

Studies have shown that within months of starting treatment with Wegovy, they lose an average of 15% of their body weight. The medicine mimics natural hormones, and people feel faster and longer fulfilled. Obesity costs the NHS £6 billion a year and is associated with 200 different diseases. Half of all obese people with three related problems, including hypertension and diabetes, die within 10 years.

