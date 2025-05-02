Health
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revives misleading measles vaccine claims as the US approaches 900 cases
US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recreated misleading claims about the vaccine, including that the measles jab contains cells from a discontinued fetus.
Kennedy's comments have warned that the United States is approaching 900 cases of measles nationwide, and scientists are at a turning point for the return of endemic diseases, which was declared nationwide eradicated in 2000.
Two children and one adult have passed away, and hundreds more have been infected by the Texas outbreak, concentrated in the Mennonite community, spreading across several neighbouring states, including New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 884 confirmed cases of measles. Three times the amount you can see in all 2024. The three-month outbreak in Texas was confirmed in 663 cases on Tuesday.
There are two other continuous outbreaks in North America, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Health officials in Mexico and the US say all three outbreaks have the same measles tension.
Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that is in the air and easily spreads when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs, or can be prevented through a vaccine.
Kennedy, who became the country's best health officer in February as part of the new Trump administration, has helped decades with questions about vaccine safety and efficacy, helping to lower vaccination rates.
He is not opposed to vaccines, but says he has now begun to revive some of the unproven or exposed theories he has promoted as a lawyer and public figure from his perch in the US health and human services division.
“Like the Mennonites in Texas, our country has a population. [who] They have religious opposition to vaccination because the MMR vaccine contains a lot of discontinued fetal fragments and DNA particles, so they don't want to take it, so they have religious opposition to vaccination,” Kennedy said in an interview Wednesday.
Kennedy was referring to a combination of measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. The vaccine does not contain “fetal fragments” from abortion or intact fetal cells, vaccine experts said.
The rubella portion of the vaccine is produced from fetal cell lines derived from abortion that occurred in the 1960s. The MMR vaccine does not contain the final form of cells.
The cells are derived from fetal cells that have been replicated for decades in test tubes in laboratory settings and have been removed from the original cells thousands of times.
“The virus grows in these cells and then the virus is purified. So everything except the virus is filtered out and what remains is said Dr. Miriam Laufer, interim director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland.
According to a fact sheet on how the vaccine is being made from the University of Pennsylvania's Children's Hospital, the amount of DNA involved in final vaccine preparation is minimal at one billionth of a gram or trillion.
“The final vaccine does not contain intact fetal cells, but may contain trace amounts of cell-derived material, such as fragments of DNA,” said Dr. Paulo Berardi, professor of virology and vaccine studies at the University of Connecticut.
The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to requests for comment.
Kennedy said this week that the mumps portion of the vaccine would not work and there are safety concerns.
“The problem is actually the combination with the mumps part of the vaccine, which never tested its safety,” he said at a live town hall event that aired on Monday.
According to the CDC, two doses of the MMR vaccine provide about 86% protection against mumps.
It is true that vaccine protections can decline over time, but the rates vary depending on the disease and vaccine, Dr Verardi and other vaccine experts said.
“The immunity can be weakened, especially in the case of mumps, so adults vaccinated in childhood may be more susceptible to the effects,” he said.
“Still, vaccinated individuals generally experience mild illness when infected, which is still an important benefit of vaccination.“
