Third dengue fever was reported in Tonga





The third death from dengue in Tonga was reported by the Ministry of Health today. The 8-year-old boy from Tongatapu is the latest victim of the virus. The other two died of dengue fever, a 19-year-old girl on April 24th and a 7-month-old baby at Viola Hospital in Nukuarofa on April 25th. The Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit reported seven new cases identified with positive rapid testing, bringing cumulative dengue cases to 625. inNE cases are currently hospitalized (8 people at Biola Hospital and one person at Princess Fushipara Hospital have been reported to be stable. “Dengue virus type 2 (denv-2) It's a responsible virus for this current outbreak in Tonga,” they said. All district officers in Tongatapu were called to the Ministry of Health meeting today. Starting next week, they will launch a cleanup campaign targeting village testing and mosquito breeding sites. Response activities The Public Health Emergency Business Center was revitalized after the first dengue case was confirmed on February 13th. Continued awareness programs for churches and workplaces include: FWC Manga, Ministry of Land, Natural Resources, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Justice, Foreign Affairs. and statistics. Continued case investigation and vector control to hotspots and high-risk areas.

Continuous support from people, communities and government ministries ngo Continued technical support from S, and stakeholders, and Who is and UNICEF . The Ministry of Health urged the public to: They continue to clean and destroy mosquito breeding grounds around their homes and schools. Wear appropriate clothing to minimize mosquito bites and use repellents such as mosquito nets and lotions and sprays. If you are sick, be aware of severe symptoms and see a doctor immediately. “Severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, bleeding gums, and vomiting require immediate medical consultation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://matangitonga.to/2025/05/02/third-dengue-death-reported-tonga The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos