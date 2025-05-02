Cases of Pasadena Hooping Cough were confirmed after a visit to the Children's Museum





Pasadena residents tested positive for whooping cough. Very contagious respiratory disease After visiting the Kidsspace Children's Museum last week, authorities said it could be fatal for toddlers. Pasadena Public Health Department announced the infection on Thursday as a case of cough Continue to rise All of the US. There were more than 8,470 cases reported nationwide in 2025, roughly twice the cases reported in the same period last year. data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US. Health officials monitored anyone who visited the kids' space from 1:30pm to 5pm on April 25, especially those who monitored the children, for symptoms such as runny nose, low-grade fever and difficulty breathing. Those who feel sick after visiting the museum between these windows are encouraged to visit a healthcare provider and avoid contact with babies and pregnant women. Infections can be seen with nose swabs. High-risk individuals, such as fewer than one infant or pregnant women, may need preventive antibiotics even if they do not show symptoms, health officials said. According to the CDC, pertussis is caused by a type of bacteria called Bordetella Pretussis, which can attack the upper respiratory tract system and inflate the airways. Symptoms usually begin five to three weeks after exposure to a mild cold and a fever below 100.4 degrees. In severe cases, symptoms proceed to fit cough, causing suffocating sounds and vomiting. Toddlers may not show the legendary whooping cough cough due to difficulty breathing, but they change blue, red, or gags. Pertussis in California has more than four times the number of cases last year – from 644 in 2023 to 2,753 in 2024. State Health Bureau. Over the past six months, two babies from Louisiana and a five-year-old from Washington have passed away from illness. There is a vaccine for whooping cough. As early as two months, the baby will win the first one in a series of DTAP shots. This also protects against diphtheria and tetanus. The vaccine is administered again at 4 months, 6 months, and 15-18 months, again at 4 months, and the child is administered again at 4-6 years. The vaccine series is part of school and enting vaccination requirements in all 50 states, and booster shots are recommended for pregnant women. Experts attribute the increase in infections to a decline in vaccination rates. Last year, the percentage of children who received vaccination exemptions from school entry nationwide reached an all-time high of 3.3% According to the CDC. “Unfortunately, anti-vaccine sentiment is on the rise in the United States,” Dr. Erica Hayes, who works at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Associated Press. “Our recovery isn't as fast as we expected, and we needed it. And once again, if you go below 95% for vaccination, you lose the immune protection of that herd.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-05-01/pasadena-resident-whooping-cough-museum-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos