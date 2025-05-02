New breast reconstruction procedure “large breakthrough” has been welcomed

BBC Tanya Tanna was the first patient to undergo keyhole reconstruction surgery

As the first patient in the UK has a new form of breast reconstruction surgery, she says she “feels the whole thing again.” Tanya Tanna, aged 56, from Luislip, south of West London, was diagnosed with cancer and undergoes post-mastectomy surgery. A team of London surgeons developed and implemented the keyhole procedure. This is less invasive, helps recover quickly, and reduces the chances of acquiring a hernia. They called it a “large breakthrough in cancer surgery.”

Royal Free Hospital Keyhole surgery is used for what is described as a less invasive process

“After eight hours after this complicated surgery, I was hoping for a lot of pain,” Tanya said. “But I didn't feel any pain, and then I stood up and walked. The nurse looked at me as if it was a miracle!”

Dariush Nikkhah says it's more difficult to perform a new type of surgery, but it improves recovery

Dariush Nikkhah, consultant plastic surgeon at Royal Free Hospital, and Alistair Slesser, consultant colorectal surgeon at Hillingdon Hospital, have pioneered the approach using Keyhole surgery, which corrects breast reconstruction surgeries used in several locations around the world. Patients undergoing breast reconstruction procedures known as Diep Flap surgery have blood vessels taken from the abdomen. The vessels and surrounding tissue are then used to construct a new breast. DIEP flap surgery usually involves making a 10-12cm incision in the patient's abdominal wall. Only a 2-3cm incision is required for the modified procedure. “Royal Free Hospital is currently one of the few centers in the world that can offer this type of surgery,” Nikka said. “It's more difficult to do, but it improves recovery. Patients usually need 4-7 days in the hospital to recover, but this surgery only requires 1-2 days.”

Alistair Thresser says it is a “large breakthrough in cancer surgery.”

Slesser said: “This is a major breakthrough in cancer surgery.” He said the team will improve the process and work to perform the operations using a robotic surgical system in the future. “Surgeons use robotic arms to control the equipment from the console, which allows for greater control and expansion for precise and thorough surgery,” he said. Tanya had a mastectomy in 2020 after her breast cancer diagnosis, but the pandemic and backlog of other patients meant she was waiting for a long time for reconstructive surgery. It was Nikka who proposed a new procedure for her. “When I heard that I was going to be the first patient to have this procedure in the UK, I was a little nervous, but I was so excited and I want to be part of this,” Tanya said. “My family said, 'You must be crazy!' But I couldn't imagine saying no. ” She added: “The team promised to make me feel again. That's what they did. Now I can look at myself and think, 'Yes, I'm the whole thing again!” ”