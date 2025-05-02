Key issues and strategies in nursing education





Explore key challenges in cancer treatment and practical ways to improve patient care and support. Cancer care is a complex journey, often complicated by challenges such as financial stress, misdiagnosis, and limited access to timely treatment. This webinar is intended to shed light on these challenges and provide practical solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes. Because expertise and evidence-based insights led by Dr. Raffaella Gozzelino are invaluable, this session is essential for researchers, oncologists and healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing standards for cancer patient care. The key learning points are as follows: Effective communication in cancer treatment: Learn how clear and compassionate communication can help you overcome barriers such as language differences, cognitive challenges, and economic concerns.

Explore solutions to remove obstacles in timely diagnosis and ensure equitable access to care. Achieve better results: Gain actionable insight into reducing the risk of misdiagnosis and promoting stronger patient-physician cooperation. About the speaker Dr. Raffaella Gozzelino is the founder of Diáspora Mund and the group leader of Nova Medical School Research at Nova Lisbon University in Portugal. She is also co-chairs of the Association for Researching Iron in Medicine and Biology (Bio-Iron) and Dotzcan, focusing on developing marine technology capabilities with African countries. Additionally, she serves on the International Committee for Financing Research Projects and is the editor of several international peer-reviewed science journals.

