Treatment for ketamine use disorders is rarely required
The majority of people with KETAMINE Use Disorder (KUD) report physical symptoms such as bladder and nose problems and painful organ throbbing, but do not seek addiction treatment.
Furthermore, if a person with KUD is seeking care, a considerable number of clinicians either lack an understanding of this condition or provide only minimal and effective treatment. The study also revealed previously unidentified symptoms associated with ketamine withdrawal.
“Our research is the first to in-depth analysis of the experiences of people using very large quantities of ketamine, demonstrating the catastrophic physical health issues that people can face with the use of ketamine that they depend on.” “Our research highlights the barriers that ketamine addiction face when seeking treatment and often sends them from treatment services.”
The research was It's published online In the journal on April 28th Addictive.
Underreported symptoms
Data from the US show Between 2017 and 2022, the weight of seized ketamine increased by more than 1000%, but the use of ketamine was the most common. More than two The UK's first increase since 2016.
Ketamine has clinical value in anesthesia and pain management when used in a controlled environment with treatment, but it also has the potential for abuse, especially when prescribed in a telehealth setting for home use, researchers said.
The investigators conducted an online survey of 274 individuals who were self-identified as having a KUD, with 68.7% reporting that they are current ketamine users. This group included cisgender men (47.7%), cisgender women (44.2%), trans men (4.3%), and individuals with an average age of 28 years and not specifying a gender (3.9%) who resided primarily in the UK (75%).
The majority of individuals (59.82%) said they were not seeking treatment. There were no significant demographic differences between the treated and untreated groups.
Most respondents said they inhaled ketamine (93%) as the route of administration, consuming an average of 2.0 g/d. Consumption was higher in individuals seeking treatment (2.67 vs. 1.68 g).
Symptoms of ketamine use reported in the study include bladder problems (60%), nose problems (60%), abdominal pain known as “K-clamps” (56%), and headaches (17%), as well as other symptoms associated with kidneys, hair follicles, breasts, breasts, breasts, pancreas, brain fog, heart fog, urinary disorders, and urinary disorders (12%).
The majority of symptomatic respondents did not seek treatment (56%), but when they did so, they went to the emergency room (26%) or met a doctor (25%) or a urologist (12%).
When respondents stopped taking ketamine, the majority reported craving (71%), low mood (62%), anxiety (59%), and hypersensitivity (45%) as common withdrawal symptoms.
Less common withdrawal symptoms include sleep disorders, fatigue, abdominal pain, insomnia, loss of appetite, sweating, shaking, motion pit, discomfort, trembling, and delusions.
Sleep disorders, shaking and delusions are newly identified symptoms of ketamine withdrawal, researchers noted.
“The identification of these new symptoms may be attributed to the larger sample size used in this study, which captures new insights into abstinence syndrome and highlights a critical understanding of ketamine arrest in KUD,” they write.
When asked about their experiences at treatment centers, 31% said that the centres they wanted care had little awareness of ketamine, 43% said that the services they received did not address certain aspects of ketamine use, and 43% said they received a wide range of treatments.
The support group was cited as the most effective treatment option (22%), followed by inpatient rehabilitation (20%), outpatient therapy (15%), and comprehensive therapy (4%). However, 13.5% of those seeking treatment for KUD reported that the treatment was ineffective.
“Our research highlights the need to raise awareness of important physical and psychological risks associated with ketamine, both health professionals and the general public. Treatment programs need to be improved to better support those seeking care while raising awareness of ketamine use.
“By focusing on evidence-based treatments, such as specialized group therapy and pharmacological interventions, we can improve access to effective treatments and address the growing challenges of ketamine use disorder.”
This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health's Efficacy and Mechanism Assessment Program. The authors report no related financial relationships.
