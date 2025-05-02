As the most common form of cancer in the United States, skin cancer is growing in public health challenges despite being one of the most preventable and detectable.1 By marking National Skin Cancer Detection and Awareness Month in May, health professionals are independently set up to take responsibility for reducing the incidence of skin cancer through early identification, aggressive screening and patient education.

Here are five things that all healthcare professionals should know about skin cancer:

1. Skin cancer is the most common malignant tumor in the United States

Skin cancer is the most common malignant tumor in the United States, and according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), it shows that one in five Americans develop it in their lifetime. It is estimated that around 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Furthermore, the incidence of basal cell carcinoma increased by 145% between 1976 and 1984 and 1984 and 2000, and the incidence of squamous cell carcinoma increased by 145%, squamous cell carcinoma increased by 263%, with women experiencing a larger increase than men. Furthermore, the number of cases of melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, is on the rise, with more than a million Americans currently in the illness. It is estimated that by 2025, more than 212,000 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed. Although the proportion of young adults is stable, the incidence of melanoma continues to increase among women over the age of 50.

2. UV exposure counseling improves sunscreen behavior

Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light is a major risk factor for skin cancer, including melanoma.2 UV rays from the sun, sun tanning beds, and sun lamps can damage the DNA in the skin cells and lead to cancer. Patterns of UV exposure, particularly frequent sunburns in childhood, can increase the risk of developing melanoma.

The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends behavioral counseling to promote sunscreen in children, skin fairs (grade B), and high-risk adults (grade C).3 Counseling improves sunscreen behavior, but there is limited evidence that links it to a reduction in sunburn or skin cancer.

A systematic review assessing the impact of behavioral counseling on skin cancer prevention found that counseling interventions increased sun protection behaviors and skin self-examination in both children and adults.4 In adults, behavioral interventions slightly increased the rate of skin self-examination, but also increased skin treatment without detecting additional atypical nevi and cancer.

3. Early melanoma detection saves lives

Melanoma accounts for about 1% of skin cancers, but it causes most skin cancer deaths.5 Because melanoma can be treated early, it is important to identify melanoma early. The relative survival rate for melanoma in the US over five years is 94%.6 If melanoma is localized, survival is highest in 99% or more. It drops to 75% when cancer spreads to a region, and to 35% when it spreads to a distant part of the body.

ABCDES for melanoma detection is a useful guide to identify potentially harmful moles or growth.7 “A” stands for asymmetry, meaning half of the mall is uneven. “B” refers to boundaries that indicate irregular or jagged edges. “C” stands for a color in which multiple or non-uniform colors exist. “D” is for diameter and be aware that the mole is larger than the pencil eraser. “E” stands for Evolving, which refers to changes in size, shape, or thickness over time.

4. Skin cancer is often diagnosed later in patients with colored skin

According to AAD, melanoma can affect anyone regardless of skin color, regardless of skin color, but it is often diagnosed as someone with a darker skin tone.1 Melanoma is much less common among non-Hispanic blacks, Asian and Pacific islanders compared to non-Hispanic white individuals, but it has a lower survival rate. In black patients, melanoma is often discovered only after spreading to lymph nodes or other organs. Additionally, people with dark skin are more likely to develop melanoma in areas that are not exposed to the sun, such as in the palms, soles of shoes, under nails, or inside the mouth.

At the Skin of Color Update 2024 in New York City, FAAD, founder and director of the MD, MPH, MPH, FAAD, and Hampton Roads Center for Dermatology, tackles a sustained underestimation of minority populations in dermatology clinical trials.8 Harvey emphasized that despite 30 years of recognition, there has been little progress. She also encouraged industry leaders to engage in diverse communities early in their research design, to educate clinicians, build trust, and advocate for more inclusive research practices.

5. The role of AI and teledermatology is expanding in the detection of skin cancer

Artificial intelligence (AI) can greatly improve the accuracy of skin cancer diagnosis.9 in study AI algorithms implemented at Stanford Medicine are trained on thousands of skin images. Healthcare workers, not particularly dermatologists, have helped to detect cancer more effectively. Researchers emphasized that AI is not a substitute for physicians, but supports them in clinical decisions. Furthermore, given its reliance on visual assessment, dermatology is particularly suited for AI integration. Therefore, experts believe that with proper implementation, AI can improve diagnosis accuracy, reduce physician burnout, and improve outcomes for all patients in their field.

Additionally, the research was published ESMO chronicles for oncology, Google's Inception V4 convolutional neural network (CNN) was compared with 58 dermatologists.10 This study found that CNN is superior to most physicians in diagnosing melanoma from dermatological images. Additional patient information slightly improved dermatologist performance, but CNN consistently achieved better diagnostic accuracy.

With the increased incidence of skin cancer and evolving tools for diagnosis and care, it is important to provide information on best practices in screening, counseling and using techniques. By prioritizing sunscreen, recognizing skin cancer symptoms in diverse populations, and leveraging innovations such as AI and teledermatology, health professionals can have a significant impact on patient outcomes.

