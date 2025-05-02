Cough cases remain high across Louisiana





– Reflecting nationwide trends, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports an increase in cases of whoop disease (pertussis), which could lead to record highs in 2025. The department has identified 164 cases in the first four months of 2025. In comparison, Louisiana filed a total of 153 cases in 2024. Whooping cough is a naturally occurring disease in the United States and Louisiana, with predictable increases every few years in reported cases. A significant spread of pertussis leads to a corresponding increase in reported hospitalizations and deaths. Since September 2024, 40 Louisiana people have been hospitalized with whooping cough. 70% of these hospitalizations occur among babies under the age of 1 year. Sadly, two deaths occurred among young infants hospitalized with pertussis. These were the first pertussis deaths reported in Louisiana since 2018. WHOPING COUGH is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by Bacterium Bordetella pertussis. People with pertussis generally have a severe cough. This will cause you to cough and take a deep breath immediately and make a “pertussis” sound. Whooping cough spreads from person to person through cough, sneezing and intimate contact. Infected individuals can spread bacteria from the start of symptoms and spread for up to three weeks after coughing begins. Infants under the age of 1 are most affected by hoop cough, with the highest infection rate and the most likely chance of severe complications and death, but the illness can occur in anyone. Bacteria that cause pertussis are often unconsciously spread to young children by close family members and caregivers. Recommendations for the public Check your and your child's vaccination history to see if you are up to date with vaccines that include whooping cough. If you have any questions about the whooping cough vaccine, talk to your provider.

Daily precautions such as washing your hands and covering your mouth and nose during coughing or coughing are essential to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Avoid close contact with sick people and do not share food, cooking utensils, toothbrushes, cigarettes or similar personal items.

If you think you or your child has pertussis, isolate yourself from others before you arrive and call your healthcare provider so they can prepare your arrival without exposing the person.

If you believe you are exposed to someone with whooping cough, contact your healthcare provider about medications to prevent you from getting sick. Protecting young babies Infants are not eligible for a vaccine containing pertussis until they reach two months of age.

The best way to protect newborns from pertussis is for pregnant women to receive the TDAP vaccine during each pregnancy. Other individuals who may come into close contact with young babies should consult their health care provider about their vaccine history and whether they should receive the pertussis vaccine. About the pertussis vaccine Vaccination is the best way to prevent serious complications. Vaccines are effective, but protection fades over time. Two vaccines help protect against pertussis. DTAP For children under 7 years old TDAP For older children, teens, and adults. Both protect against tetanus and diphtheria. Babies and children under the age of 7 should receive five doses of the DTAP vaccine in total, five times over four months, five times over four months, at 2 months, four months, 15-18 months, and four to six years old.

Preteens must receive a TDAP booster between 11 and 12 years.

Adults should receive another dose of TDAP every 10 years.

Pregnant woman You will also need to receive the TDAP vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy. There is evidence that if the mother administers the TDAP vaccine during pregnancy, the infant is less likely to develop pertussis early in life. If you have any questions about the DTAP or TDAP vaccine, talk to your healthcare provider. LDH also advises clinicians to follow recommendations shared through health advisors earlier this week, available here.

