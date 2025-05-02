Seasonal allergies are totally combined. Experts explain why – and what can help with symptoms?





If your seasonal sneezing and other symptoms are getting worse this year, you are not alone – Allergy patients I'm watching pollen outside (and I feel the effects of it). “For many people, it probably makes you feel bad — and there's a reason. Warm temperatures and changing weather patterns mean that plants release pollen faster and longer.” American Academy of Family Physicianstold CBS News. “If you're sneezing more than usual or feeling those itchy eyes permanently, you're not alone this year.” May is usually peak pollen season with high levels of both pollen and grass pollen, Dr. Robert Sembl, Chief of Allergy Division at Lehigh Valley Health Network, told CBS News. Even if you have not had a pollen allergy before, you can actually develop them as an adult, Dr. Marika Marshall told CBS News Boston last month. “We can blame climate change. Warm temperatures will help plants bloom faster and increase pollen. So there's more in the air,” reverberated Marshall. Pollen count Pollen is the most common Common triggers Seasonal allergies according to the American Asthma and Allergy Basics. The number of pollen is the number of pollen in the air, which helps people with allergies know that their symptoms can be particularly agitated. “Simply put, the higher the pollen, the more symptoms a person with allergy will increase,” Zemble said. “Seasonal allergies are worsening by region based on plant growth, temperature, precipitation and geological contrast.” In March, the American Asthma and Allergy Foundation was released The Annual ReportRanking the most challenging US cities for those who deal with it, Seasonal allergies. For the third year in a row, Wichita, Kansas Ranked as the most challenging City cities with pollen allergies in the south and east ranked among the most difficult hits. American Academy of Allergy, National Allergy Bureau of Asthma and Immunology Track pollen levels Nationwide. Allergic symptoms Furr said allergies can cause symptoms such as: itch

sneeze

Nose traffic jam

IV after Nasal “But they don't have a fever, body pain or sore throat,” he said. “Colds are similar, but often include fatigue, sore throat and sometimes mild fever. The symptoms of COVID membranes are more varied, but often include fever, fatigue, cough, and sometimes loss of taste and odor. When is the season for allergies? Pollen can be found all year round, but according to the American Foundation for Asthma and Allergy, plant pollen is the most common from April to early June. Also, pollen starts to be late in late spring and early summer, but pollen levels vary depending on where they are. Fortunately, there are things you can do to alleviate allergic symptoms. Limit exposure: “Leave your windows at home, close your car, leave your shoes and outerwear at the door, and track your pollen in the house to avoid showering at night. Zemble said you can cover your hair and eyes with a hat or sunglasses outdoors. Medication options: “Over-the-counter antihistamines, nasal sprays, or eye drops are extremely effective for most people,” says Furr. “I recommend starting to use them before the symptoms really rise.” Seeking professional support: If over-the-counter medications don't help, or if symptoms are hindering your daily life, Furr suggests you make an appointment with your regular doctor. “We can talk about long-term solutions like prescribing options, allergy testing, or immunotherapy (such as) allergy shots and tablets,” he said. “You don't have to be 'tough' every spring! ” More about CBS News Sarah Moniusko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today. She was chosen to help launch the newspaper wellness vertical. She currently covers Breaking and Treand News on CBS News' Health Watch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/seasonal-allergies-pollen-count-symptoms-treatment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos