



In part 2 of the interview American Cancer Research Association Annual Meeting 2025Mingyang Song, an associate professor of clinical epidemiology and nutrition at the Department of Public Health at Harvard University, shares strategies to highlight the areas of ultra-insulated food risks and future research and policy initiatives. clock Part 1 For more information about the link between ultra-highly processed foods and cancer risk, see This transcript has been lightly edited. The caption was automatically generated. Transcripts What steps can individuals take to mitigate the risks associated with ultra-highly processed foods? Although evidence is still emerging as to how ultra-highly processed foods affect cancer risk, based on previous evidence, one recommendation we can make is for individuals to reduce their consumption of super-organisms and try to choose whole foods and fresh foods for their daily diet. As mentioned earlier, ultra-highly processed foods have very different nutritional profiles and also have many food additives that can cause problems. I think it would be wise for individuals to try and reduce ultra-highly processed foods from their diet rather than completely eliminate them. What research and policy initiatives in the future show the most promising in reducing the risk of diet-related cancers? Research has been conducted on ultra-positive foods, more research is needed. One major future research direction is to improve quantification and classification of ultra-high process foods. This common ultra-high transplant food category contains a huge number of different foods. They can have a very diverse nutritional profile. Whole grains, for example, are also considered ultra-positive foods, but there is very compelling evidence to suggest that whole grains are actually beneficial to cancer. A better classification system is needed to better quantify and classify ultra-highly processed foods of various qualities. Given the limited evidence, we were unable to elicit any truly strong policy impact. For general dietary exposure, perhaps the most effective policy change is taxes. There are several countries that have adopted taxes on sugar-subscribed drinks, which have been shown to reduce cardio-metabolic diseases and improve the general metabolic health of the population. I think that is one direction that future research may help inform.

