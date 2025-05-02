







With their pain being said to be unrealistic to face the threat of infertility and the threat of death, women dealing with endometriosis face a lifelong journey, sometimes full of suffering and uncertainty. Currently, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) is America's Endometriosis Foundation (Endofound) To bring more research to withstand this disease. This affects around 200 million women around the world. Endofound has committed $10 million to CSHL. SECKIN Endometriosis Research Center Women's Health Center. Tamer SeckinMD, founder and president of the American Foundation for Endometriosis, founder of the Seckin Endometriosis Center, and clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Zucker School of Medicine in Hofstra/Northwell, physicians at Lenox Hill Hospital, announced their commitment at the ribbon cutting ceremony held at CSHL. Attended End Forund leaders and CSHL scientists expressed incredible enthusiasm and confidence that End Forund's transformational commitment not only leads to advances in new diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, but also promotes awareness of the disease. “Imagine having to endure the level of pain at or near someone you experienced during childbirth. This is all for every month of a month for most of your life. It's the reality of millions of women and girls living with endometriosis,” says Dr. Piraye Yurttas Beim, founder and CEO of Celmatix Therapeutics. Endometriosis is a debilitating disease of chronic conditions in which tissues resembling the uterines grow outside the uterus, usually beyond the pelvic cavity. It can start from the first menstruation and last through menopause. Symptoms can include severe pelvic pain, fatigue, and infertility, which can lead to depression and anxiety. “I have dedicated my life to understanding endometriosis, a disease that affects more than 200 million women around the world,” says Seckin. “The establishment of the Sekokin Endometriosis Research Center for Women's Health Research at Cold Spring Harbor Institute is a truly historic milestone, the first dedicated Endometriosis Research Center within the top scientific institutions of the United States. “For all women who have suffered quietly and have been overlooked for too long, we will dedicated this centre to you,” continued Seckin. “I would like to thank Alexis Joel for telling me so beautifully about my experiences, and I would like to thank Dr. Semir BeyazMarilyn Simons and the entire Cold Spring Harbor team to the generosity of our endforund chair, Dr. Piray Beam, my co-founders Padma Laxmi, Madeleine Rudin and our donors, and to all the advocates, supporters and patients who made this moment possible. The Seckin Endometriosis Research Center provides cutting-edge labs and additional resources for CSHL programs seeking to uncover biological markers of endometriosis and novel drug targets for diseases. Endofound's $10 million commitment is consistent with a total of $20 million commitment to establishing the center. “The main goal of this research center is to interrogate the complex genetic and environmental determinants of endometriosis,” says Semir Beyaz, assistant professor of CSHL. Endometriosis Research Program In CSHL. “We investigate the exact molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying endometriosis and develop prevention, diagnosis and treatment strategies.” “This commitment isn't just a major support show. It's really transformative,” added Marilyn Simons, CSHL board chair and co-founder of the Simons Foundation. “We believe that the research conducted at the centre will have a significant impact on women's health. We appreciate their strong vision and commitment. We hope that this will encourage increased support for research and education in CSHL and endometriosis around the world.” It was written: Lisa Cruz, Vice President of Communications | [email protected] | 516-367-6846 Please provide information

About the American Foundation for Endometriosis The American Foundation for Endometriosis (Endfound) is a leading endometriosis organization in the United States and was co-founded by internationally renowned surgeon Tamarsekkin, Maryland, and television host/producer/writer Padmarakshmi. As the largest non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to the disease, Endofor works to raise awareness of endometriosis, advance advocacy, professional surgical training, and funding groundbreaking research. Through robust public education and medical outreach campaigns, early diagnosis and effective treatment of endforward champions. Visit to learn more or participate www.endofound.org. About Cold Spring Harbor Research Institute Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory shaped modern biomedical research and education using programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. The private, non-profit lab, home to eight Nobel laureates, employs 1,000 people, including 600 scientists, students and technicians. The conference and course program is hosted by over 12,000 scientists each year. The lab's education department includes academic publishers, graduate schools, and DNA learning centers with programs for middle school, high school, undergraduate students and teachers. For more information, please see www.cshl.edu

