Toronto Public Health warns that you may be exposed to measles at Ripley's aquarium





Toronto Public Health warns residents who went to Ripley's aquarium last week that they may have been exposed to measles. In a news release Friday, the public health agency said someone who visited the aquarium between 1pm and 7pm on Monday, April 21st had measles. Residents there that day should be monitored for symptoms until Monday, May 12th, public health agencies said. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that starts on the face and spreads under the body, and small, blue, white spots that appear on the inside of the mouth and throat. “Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads in the air when infected people breathe, cough, sneeze, and speak,” Toronto Public Health said in a release. “The virus can remain on air or surface for up to two hours. People can get infected by breathing contaminated air or touching infected surfaces by touching their eyes, nose and mouth.” Ontario reported the highest measles increase this week since the outbreak began, with 223 new infections recorded in the province. Toronto Public Health has confirmed three measles measles in the city so far this year. Public health officials are urging people to be vaccinated against measles, which means they are at risk of serious complications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/measles-exposure-ripleys-aquarium-monday-may-21-1.7525398 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

