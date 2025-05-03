Killer bacteria spread as the climate heats up

A new study on how climate change is screaming for the threat of serious diseases shows that rising temperatures will drive the global spread of killer fungi that infect millions of people a year.

The Aspergillus family is able to expand its range to the northern strips of Europe, Asia and America, highlighting the stealth threat of mold, which is already estimated to be a factor in 5% of global deaths.

Climate change broadens the geographical scope of many potentially deadly pathogens, including those born from mosquitoes. Fungi are particularly dangerous due to difficult to detect spores, lack of treatment for triggering diseases, and increased resistance to existing drugs.

The world is now approaching a “tip point” in the growth of fungal pathogens that live from adry earth to warm, damp horns in the home, warning Norman Van Rhine, co-author of the new Aspergills study.

“We're talking about continental changes in the lives and species distribution of hundreds of thousands,” said Van Rhine, a welcome trust research fellow at the University of Manchester, specializing in fungal infections and the evolution of microorganisms. “In 50 years, things will grow and what you get infected will be completely different. ”

Fungi of fictional brain transformations depicted in an apocalyptic television series Our Last As it wiped out much of humanity, it poses a threat to a larger audience. However, the dangers of the real world are still underestimated.

Mycology, a fungal study, is a field of many mysteries. Over 90% of fungal species “Unknown to science”according to a 2023 report by the Royal Botanical Gardens of the UK, Kew. It is not understood them much better than most of the plant and animal kingdoms.

Approximately 3.8 million people die each year. Invasive fungal infectiona study published last year found that pathogens are the main cause of death in these cases of 2.5 million.

The main risk is aspergillosis, a lung disease caused by Aspergillus spores that can spread to other organs, including the brain. It's a lot of infections It's late or never discovereddue to the inexperienced healthcare professionals, or because the symptoms are wrong with those of other conditions.

Named for its resemblance to the device used to sprinkle holy water in the 18th century, Aspergillus poses the benefits and dangers of humanity.

Some species are used, ranging from industrial chemistry to fermenting soy sauce and sake, while others can be health-related.

Most people do not get sick by inhaling Aspergillus spores, but if the infection takes root, mortality can be high. They are a special threat to the increase in people with immune systems through conditions such as asthma or cystic fibrosis or treatments such as chemotherapy.

Aspergillus fumigatus pathogen seen under a microscope. ©BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

seed Aspergillus fumigatus It was named as one of four important fungal pathogens that posed The best riskaccording to the first list of threats released by the World Health Organization in 2022.

Latest fungal research, Funded by Welcome He said it was released on Saturday A. fumigatus If the world continues to use fossil fuels frequently, it could spread to 77% of its territory by 2100. That range pushes towards the Arctic, exposing the extra 9 million people in Europe to infection.

Professor Elaine Bignell, co-director of the MRC Centre for Medical Mycologies at the University of Exeter, said the species could grow “surprisingly fast” at the high temperatures of the compost they live in.

It may have been equipped to survive and thrive at a human body temperature of about 37c. “That lifestyle in the natural environment may have provided A. fumigatus With the fitness benefits needed to colonize human lungs,” Bignell said.

The second species of the latest research, Aspergillus flavus, It lives on many crops and could spread to another 16% of the territory by 2100, researchers said the project.

This gives new or larger footholds in northern China, Russia, Scandinavia and Alaska, with existing habitats in African countries and Brazil. Aspergillus disrupts ecosystems where the important role in recycling recycled chemicals is recycled to life, its loss of disappearance will have many benefits.

The outlook for A.Flabus The geographical spread was “potentially very worrying,” said Darius Armstrong James, professor of infectious diseases and medical mycologies at Imperial College in London. Research suggests that the species caused disease outbreaks in countries such as Denmark, he added.

A.Flabus It also produces a damaged chemical called aflatoxins, which can cause cancer and life-threatening liver damage. Higher temperatures and Co₂ levels can increase Toxin Production It contaminates the host of crops discovered by scientists.

“There is a serious threat from this organism in terms of both human health and food security,” Armstrong James said, adding that recent data suggested. A.Flabus It can develop high resistance to fungicides.

The development of antifungal drugs is Economic appeal Invest in them for doubts about high costs and profitability.

The new Aspergillus research adds to the increasing work that suggests that related phenomena such as extreme weather events and wildfires are likely to increase the spread of dangerous fungi.

A drought followed by heavy rain could cause soil damage and spores to be released into the air, said Brittany Bustamante, a scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, who is studying the epidemiology of aspergillosis.

UC Berkeley is leading a five-year project using big data to analyze medical records of 100MN patients in the US to identify factors that affect the incidence and severity of fungal infections.

Researchers say that fungal pathogens such as coccidioids, which are potentially responsible for severe respiratory disease, valley fever. Spread it wider After drought and other climate-related changes.

Living in soils in hot, arid regions, coccidioids have already expanded their habitat from the southwest of the United States to Washington state.

Since 2020, data suggested that the biggest increase in aspergillosis was in Latino individuals and those living in rural areas, Bastamento said.

The reason for this was not clear, but it could link to people who had severe communities, and perhaps they could not have access to treatment from the overwhelming healthcare system.

“Given the possibility that climate change will drive a surge in respiratory diseases in the future, secondary fungal infections such as aspergillosis are likely to remain a serious public health concern,” Bastamento said. “And the people at most at risk are those who are already facing structural shortcomings and will face greater exposure to environmental risks like pollution.”