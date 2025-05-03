Motion sickness and the causes of ways to avoid it: Japanese experts share travel season tips

















(Mainichi)

Tokyo – As the spring travel season arrives, opportunities for outings by cars and other vehicles will increase. At times like these, people can suffer from motion sickness. Is the general advice to “find distance” really effective? “Motorhealth sickness is a body alert that signals something is wrong,” explains Onojima, director of the Department of Otolaryngology at St. Marianna University School of Medicine. Scientifically known as kinetics, motor sickness is widely classified as a type of dizziness. However, unlike other forms of dizziness, motion sickness does not include “nystagmus” or involuntary eye movements. Motion sickness is related to the body's sense of balance. The body maintains balance by integrating three types of sensory information into the brain. Input from the inner ear, including a semicircular shape. Visual information from the eyes. Information from the skin and muscles, such as sensations from the sole of the feet, which is technically known as somatosensory information. The inner ear detects acceleration when riding the vehicle. The “rotational acceleration” that occurs when the head rotates is sensed by a semicircular canal, while the “linear acceleration” experienced during acceleration and deceleration of an elevator or vehicle is detected by the sensory ear meat organs of the inner ear.











The International Departure Lobby at Haneda Airport in Tokyo will be seen crowded with passengers at the start of the Golden Week holiday period at the beginning of April 26, 2025.

When traveling by car, bus, train, boat, etc., the inner ear experiences unfamiliar acceleration, and the scenery moves at an unusual speed or angle. This will disrupt the familiar balance of your body, confusing your brain, and lead you to think, “This is different, weird and dangerous.” Therefore, the autonomic nervous system is stimulated and leads to symptoms such as nausea, headaches and calm sweating. Theme park rides are also known to cause motion sickness. So, what measures are effective? According to Koyama, “seeing things in the distance” is beneficial. This is to stabilize visual information as the far landscape appears to move more slowly than the nearby objects. Close your eyes is also helpful. Conversely, reading a book or looking at a smartphone can make movement sicker as the body's perceived eye movements and movements become unstoppable. Other precautions include ensuring proper sleep, as lack of sleep can disrupt the autonomic nervous system, says koizuka. Taking medication for motility disorders is also effective. Many of these drugs contain antihistamines that suppress histamine, a substance that transmits the sensation of motor sickness to the brain. By examining the distance, using medication, and maintaining a relaxed state with proper rest, people are better prepared. (Japanese original Taeko Terahara, Lifestyle, Science & Environment News Department)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20250503/p2a/00m/0sc/016000c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos