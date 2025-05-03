



The US is facing it The largest single measles outbreak A spokesperson for HHS said 25 years later, Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will instruct the federal health agency to explore potential new treatments for diseases that contain vitamins. The decision is up to date A series of actions The country's best officials fear that experts fear is to undermine public confidence in vaccines as an essential public health tool. The announcement comes as Kennedy faces a fierce backlash in handling the outbreak. It wiped out a wide area in the southwest, where vaccination rates are low, infecting hundreds of people and killing two young girls. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 930 cases nationwide, most of which are linked to outbreaks in the southwestern region. Critics say Kennedy is focusing too much Untested treatment – Cod liver oil supplements, etc. – and only served Muted Support The measles vaccine, which the research has shown, is 97% effective at preventing infection. The decision to put more resources on potential treatment rather than encourage vaccinations can have significant consequences at the heart of the outbreak.

“We've seen a lot of people living in the schools of public health,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Brown University's Faculty of Public Health. Scientists have already thoroughly studied a variety of vitamins and drug therapies as potential treatments Measles said Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota. Decades of research have shown that there has been no treatment for the miracle of the measles virus. This can cause pneumonia, making it difficult for patients to take oxygen into their lungs, Swelling of the braincan cause blindness, hearing loss and intellectual disability. “It's not that there's a lack of research,” he said. Measles patients are usually provided with “supportive care” to make the virus more comfortable while running the course to reduce fever, supplementary oxygen, and IV fluid. HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon said the decision to look for a new treatment is aimed at helping people who have chosen not to get vaccinated. He added that the CDC still recommends filming measles, mumps and rubella as the most effective way to prevent measles.

However, he said, “Our commitment is to support all families by reducing the risk of hospitalization, serious complications and death from measles, regardless of the status of the vaccination.” An example of such a community is Kennedy Pointed to Mennonite In western Texas It came to the brunt Cases and hospitalization in the current outbreak. Nixon said the CDC will work with the university to test new treatments for “many illnesses” that include existing drug and vitamin combinations. News of this initiative was first reported CBS News. Public health experts were baffled by Kennedy's decision to hunt for a new treatment rather than backing the shot, which has decades of safety and efficacy data. They said this seemed to be a contradiction for his years. Focus on disease prevention Instead of treatment. “This is similar to saying, 'Please go ahead and do something, don't exercise, don't smoke like a chimney. We're going to invest all our resources in heart transplants,'' said Dr. Jonathan Temte, former chairman of the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee.

During the current measles outbreak, Kennedy provided an inconsistent, sometimes inconsistent message about MMR shots. At one point he described the vaccine as “the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles.” Otherwise he has He questioned its safety“We don't know about the risks of many of these products because they haven't been safety tested,” he said in an interview with CBS News last month. Doctors in western Texas say Kennedy is already making work difficult as he focuses on treatment rather than vaccines. Early in the outbreak, he told Fox News that he had heard of “almost miraculous and instantaneous recovery” with treatments like cod liver oil. Doctors may manage severe measles by administering high doses of vitamin A in hospitals, but experts do not recommend taking it without supervision from a doctor.

Shortly afterwards, doctors said they had encountered a patient with measles. Serious treatment delays I was at home and agreed to treat myself with some supplements that Kennedy promoted. A child with measles was given Toxic level of vitamin Athey said. Dr. Osterholm said Kennedy's plan assumed that people's beliefs about the vaccine were fixed. Despite Kennedy's claim that Mennonite has “religious objections” to Shot because it contains “fetal fragments,” community research historians say there is no religious doctrine to ban vaccines, and vaccine experts say there is no fetal tissue in MMR shots. Instead, local doctors pointed to false information about the safety of the shot (perpetuated by Kennedy) as the main reason Mennonite patients are driving their children out of vaccination.

