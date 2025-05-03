Health
Doctors say that BMI doesn't say what you're doing about your health
In your last body, your doctor may have recorded you Body Mass Index (BMI). That statistic has long been considered an indicator of how healthy someone is. It's still useful, but The truth is a little more complicatedsays the doctor.
“That's not the only factor we see and it's not the best way to determine if a patient is at a healthy weight.” Dr. Jennifer Brull, Chairman of the American Academy of Family Physicians. “Some people have a BMI that doesn't really reflect the amount of body fat.”
Here are some things you need to know about different levels of BMI and what it actually means for your health:
What is a healthy BMI? That's different.
The BMI is Calculated using a person's weight and heightWith the idea that based on estimates of body fat percentage, one can show whether a person's weight is healthy.
Each Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these are BMI categories for adults over 20 years old.
- Low weight: The BMI is less than 18.5
- Healthy weight: 18.5 to less than 25
- Overweight: Less than 25-30
- obesity: Over 30
- Class 1 obesity: Less than 30-35
- Class 2 obesity: Less than 35-40
- Class 3 obesity: Over 40
One of the problems with this kind of calculation is that, according to the CDC, BMI cannot actually distinguish between fat, muscle and bone mass.
“A low BMI can mean that a person is not good enough Body fat. A high BMI can mean that you have too much body fat,” says Brull, but “everybody is different and your BMI is not perfect for every size.”
Am I too fat with a BMI and still healthy?
Many doctors are considering BMI, but Brull points out that it's not all about it, it's just a small part of the conversation. It is also important to consider factors such as Patient's diet and physical activity leveltheir relationship with food and health, and even socioeconomic status.
“This includes where they live, income, access to nutritious meals, grocery stores that carry fresh food, transportation access and health literacy,” Brull said. “BMI should be used as a screening tool and as a starting point for conversations with your family doctor about weight.”
For example, consider an athlete. Dwayne “Rock” Johnson made the headline In the past, being technically obese with a BMI standard of 6 feet, 5 inches, and about 265 pounds, despite the fact that he has super-muscular builds and works out regularly. Elderly people may be exceptions. According to AAFP, older people tend to lose muscle mass, which can lead to higher percentages of body fat.
“We know that muscle weighs more than fat, so weight may not be a good indicator of how much fat you have in your body,” Brull said. “Patients who suffer from overweight or obesity can face stigma. Focusing on weight rather than taking a more holistic approach can be detrimental to care for all patients. A customized, delicate approach from family physicians is required to address these health risks.”
