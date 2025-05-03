



Newly released Report in Lancet Regional Health – Americas By Global Virus Network (GVN)– A consortium of top virologists in over 40 countries has shown to encourage urgent action to mitigate the escalating threat of H5N1 avian influenza. A comprehensive analysis is a harsh warning to global governments. Without taking decisive action now, it could pave the way for another devastating pandemic. The report comes amid growing concern over the spillover of H5N1 to North American dairy cows and humans. With more than 1,000 infected US dairy cows and more than 70 human cases confirmed, the first US fatality, GVN experts say the virus has entered an unprecedented stage of risk. It highlights the evolving ability to infect mammals and the increased likelihood of human transmission through genetic rearrangements or mutations. Spread infections throughout North America The H5N1 virus is currently confirmed to be circulating across all 50 US states and across Canada. Since 2022, more than 168 million poultry have been culled as part of a containment effort. The scale of the outbreak places a heavy burden on the agricultural sector, particularly poultry farms with poorly high density operation and biosecurity practices. Mammal spillover raises red flags The growing concern is the spreading host range of the virus. H5N1 has infected more than 1,000 US dairy products groups, resulting in at least 70 confirmed human cases, including the first recorded human death in the United States. These cases highlight the ability of the virus to jump the barriers of species, and each new mammal infection presents opportunities for genetic change that allow efficient human-to-human transmission. The chances of a pandemic are increasing Co-circulation of H5N1 and seasonal influenza viruses increases the likelihood of redispersing when two different influenza viruses combine genetic material to create new strains. This process has been a catalyst for several past pandemics. Experts warn that early intervention and preparation will become important as strains of renewed strains that can be efficiently transmitted by humans will emerge without warning. Insufficient preparation measures Despite limited surveillance efforts, public health experts warn that current responses are fragmented and that there are no adjustments needed to mitigate the rapidly evolving virus threat. The lack of a unified testing infrastructure, delayed genomic data sharing, and lack of diagnostic, vaccines, and treatment preparation plans leave a major gap in global health responses. “Understanding the current landscape of H5N1 infections is important for effective prevention and response,” said Dr. Sten H. Vermund, Chief Medical Officer of GVN and Dean of the University of South Florida. Despite surveillance efforts, public health experts warn that current strategies will not remain unfragmented. Especially in the protection of human-animal interfaces. When virus shifts towards sustained human transmission occur, robust testing, data sharing, and preparation plans are notable. GVN's 10-Point Pandemic Preparation Strategy GVN outlines a comprehensive, science-driven response plan and encourages governments to act on the following priorities: Strengthening surveillance: Ongoing animal testing, wastewater monitoring, and screening of farm workers.

Rapid genomic data sharing: Accelerating the release and analysis of viral sequences to globally track mutation trends.

Upgrading Farm BioSecurity: Universal adoption of PPE and decontamination protocols.

Accessible Diagnosis: Access to self-test kit rollout and early detection tools for farm workers.

Public Health Infrastructure: A surge in outbreak detection, contact tracing and community outreach funding.

Phenotypic Prediction Tool: Investment in AI and bioinformatics to predict viral properties from genomic data.

Vaccine R&D: Prioritizing the rapid development pipeline for both animal and human vaccines.

Therapeutics deployment plan: preparation of emergency distribution of antiviral agents and treatments.

Clinical trial recruitment: A framework for real-time research on novel virus strains and interventions.

Global coordination: International collaboration for research, data sharing, and resource allocation. “The initiative should focus on biosecurity and educating the public about the risks of handling and exposure of poultry products,” said Dr. Peter Paraze, GVN director and leading influenza researcher. Policy gaps and challenges in the US response The USDA recently announced its $1 billion response plan, but experts are skeptical. Reducing the workforce in key public health roles, halting scientific workshops, and Not risk of zoonotic disease, but excessive economic robbery He raised questions about the preparations of the nation. “We believe trust and stakeholder buy-in is important, especially among farm workers,” says Dr. Ellis Staylor of the Broad Institute. The report highlights the global health system must learn from and prepare from Covid-19 in front The H5N1 virus will evolve even further. High historical mortality and widening mammalian transmission rates in humans are red flags that should not be ignored. Encourage action The global virus network's message is clear. A reactive stance is not enough. Proactive investments, adjustments and quick implementation of 10-point plans are currently required to reduce the risk of a full-scale pandemic. “The H5N1 situation calls for greater vigilance and cross-sector collaboration,” said Dr. Christian Breciot, Vice-Chairman GVN and former director of French Inserts. “We must act before the virus finds an efficient route to persistent human infection.” Visit us for more information on GVN's work and how to support global virology efforts. www.gvn.org Sources and further reading:

